BJP Names State Incharges: Smriti Irani, Amit Malviya Get Key Roles Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Polls

BJP appoints new state in-charges ahead of assembly elections in 2027 and 2028.
Vinod Tawde, Smriti Irani, Amit Malviya and other senior leaders get key election responsibilities.
BJP prepares to defend its governments in several states while expanding its footprint ahead of the 2028 polls.
With the BJP set to defend National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments in at least 11 states over the next two years, the party has taken its first step toward the 2027-28 election cycle, moving to put its house in order ahead of the upcoming polls.
The BJP leadership appointed the state in-charges for all the states on Thursday and ended weeks of speculation over the names of the senior leaders who make it to the list of the new state in-charges and lead the BJP in the upcoming state polls.
Among the crucial names in the list of the new appointees is Vinod Tawde, the national general secretary, who has been given charge of Uttar Pradesh, the most important state poll, which will impact the performance of the BJP at the national level. The BJP has also appointed four co-in-charges, including Jagdish Patel, Medha Kulkarni, and Anant Ojha.
With the Punjab elections also around the corner, the BJP has appointed Dr Satish Poonia, national general secretary, along with Alka Gurjar as the co-in-charge. The states that will witness state polls in the next few months are Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Manipur.
While most of the states will go to polls around March 2027, Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will witness assembly polls in December 2027. The BJP leadership has appointed Tarun Chugh, Member of Parliament (MP), as the in-charge of Gujarat.
The 2027 assembly polls will be crucial for the BJP, as the results will not only determine the party’s ability to retain its state governments but also have wider implications for the ruling party at the national level. The BJP leadership is also facing pressure from opposition parties and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) amid protests by Gen Z.
Greater Role For Crucial BJP Leaders
As the BJP prepares for high-stakes election battles in at least 16 states, in which it has to defend at least 11 states with the help of its crucial alliance partners, the BJP leadership has given a greater role to some of the crucial leaders.
Among the leaders who have been given a bigger role is Smriti Irani, former Union Cabinet minister and national general secretary. After the recent elevation in the party, Irani has been made in-charge of Chhattisgarh and Haryana, which are both crucial BJP-ruled states. Similarly, Amit Malviya, the former in-charge of BJP’s IT Cell, has been given the charge of Maharashtra along with Baijayant Panda, the vice president of BJP.
The BJP leadership has also given a greater role to Poonia and Anil Antony, national secretary, who has been made co-in-charge of both Goa and Nagaland. The BJP leadership has also brought back Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe as the in-charge of Delhi. The national capital is a prestige battle for the BJP as it has returned to power after more than two decades.
Election Preparation With NDA
The most crucial electoral test of the BJP will come in 2028 when the BJP-led NDA will have to defend its turf in six states in the ten election-bound states.
Apart from the northeast states of Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya, where the BJP is dependent on alliance partners, the ruling party will have to defend itself in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura.
The year 2028 is also crucial for the BJP because the party plans to win in states like Karnataka and Telangana and also take back Himachal Pradesh from Congress.
Since the BJP is going to face Congress in most of the states like Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, it has given key roles to some crucial leaders. The BJP leadership has made Sunil Bansal in charge of Telangana and, similarly, he has been given charge of West Bengal.