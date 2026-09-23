BJP Names State Incharges: Smriti Irani, Amit Malviya Get Key Roles Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Polls

Among the leaders who have been given a bigger role is Smriti Irani, former Union Cabinet minister and national general secretary. After the recent elevation in the party, Irani has been made in-charge of Chhattisgarh and Haryana, which are both crucial BJP-ruled states. Similarly, Amit Malviya, the former in-charge of BJP’s IT Cell, has been given the charge of Maharashtra along with Baijayant Panda, the vice president of BJP.