Deepak Mhaskey Replaces Amit Malviya: Who Is BJP’s New Digital Chief?

Deepak Mhaskey has replaced Amit Malviya as the BJP’s new IT Cell chief.
Mhaskey is a former Chemistry professor from Chhattisgarh with experience in agriculture and electoral-data analysis.
His BJP career dates back to 2009 and includes organisational roles and work linked to the party’s digital operations.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has replaced Amit Malviya, its long-serving head of the party’s digital operations, with Deepak Mhaskey, a BJP leader from Chhattisgarh whose professional background spans Chemistry teaching, agriculture, electoral-data analysis and public-sector work. Mhaskey’s appointment puts a BJP functionary from Chhattisgarh in charge of a national digital operation that has played an important role in the party’s political campaigning.
The BJP’s organisational reshuffle on Monday saw Mhaskey appointed as the new head of its IT Cell, replacing Malviya. The Economic Times reported that Mhaskey will take over the IT Cell from Malviya.
So, who is Deepak Mhaskey, and what was his career before he was given a national role in the BJP’s digital machinery?
Who is Deepak Mhaskey?
Mhaskey, 58, is a BJP leader from Chhattisgarh. Engineers India Limited’s records give his date of birth as March 15, 1968. Engineers India Limited’s records provide details of a career that is considerably different from the conventional political profile associated with a national party’s digital chief.
He began his career as a college Chemistry professor. According to Engineers India Limited, he later developed a career in agriculture and has more than 36 years of experience in horticulture and organic farming. The company also records a brief stint in road construction and his involvement in social welfare programmes, including health camps, rural library development and campaigns to promote digital transactions in rural areas.
His academic qualifications include an MSc in Chemistry from Ravishankar University, Raipur, and a postgraduate diploma in Cement Chemistry from the same university, according to an Engineers India Limited filing.
Mhaskey and electoral data
Engineers India Limited describes Mhaskey as being involved in the accumulation and analysis of data, specifically mentioning electoral data at the national level and information related to government beneficiary schemes. The company says reports prepared by him have been submitted to and used by private and government agencies.
Mhaskey therefore arrives in the role with experience that extends beyond conventional party publicity.
The Economic Times reported that Mhaskey’s association with the BJP goes back to 2009 and that he has worked in different organisational roles.
His experience in electoral data is particularly relevant to his new assignment. Alongside his organisational work in the BJP, his documented experience in collecting and analysing electoral information gives him a background that connects political organisation with data.
EIL’s profile also says Mhaskey is chairman of the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation, a state government subsidiary. He previously served as an Independent Director of Engineers India Limited.
He was first appointed as an Independent Director of Engineers India Limited in November 2021 and was reappointed for a second term from March 28, 2025, according to the company’s records. He completed his second term on March 28, 2026.
His association with EIL also places him within a wider network of public-sector and corporate responsibilities. The company’s profile records his involvement in social welfare initiatives, including health camps and rural libraries, as well as efforts to promote digital transactions. These activities form part of a career that has moved between teaching, agriculture, political organisation and public-sector responsibilities.
Why has the BJP chosen Mhaskey?
The BJP has not publicly stated why it decided to replace Amit Malviya or why Deepak Mhaskey was selected for the assignment. It would therefore be speculative to attribute a specific reason to the party.
The appointment comes as political parties increasingly use digital platforms as part of their communication and election campaigns. For the BJP, the IT Cell is an important part of its political communication machinery. Mhaskey’s experience with electoral data and party organisation provides some context to the profile the BJP has chosen for the position.
What can be established is the profile Mhaskey brings to the position. He has experience within the BJP, a documented background in electoral-data analysis and a professional history involving agriculture, awareness drives on digital transactions and analysis of government beneficiary data. The Economic Times reported that he has held various organisational roles in the BJP.
His appointment also marks a change from Malviya’s long tenure with the BJP’s IT machinery. Malviya had led the BJP’s IT department since 2015, according to reports.
His professional background is different from that of a conventional political communications functionary. Before moving into party and public-sector roles, he spent part of his career teaching Chemistry and later worked extensively in agriculture. His experience with electoral information adds another layer to that career, particularly as political campaigning has become increasingly dependent on data and digital platforms.
For Mhaskey, the appointment represents a move from his work in Chhattisgarh and other organisational roles to a national responsibility. His professional background combines Chemistry teaching, agriculture, electoral-data analysis, party work and public-sector responsibilities.