11 Years, Millions Of Posts: How Amit Malviya Built BJP's Digital War Machine And Made It Big

What does this mean for Malviya's future?

Malviya's removal from the IT Cell does not appear to signal a broader exit from BJP politics — he continues as the party's West Bengal co-in-charge, a state the BJP has just won for the first time. Commentary following the reshuffle has read the timing as significant rather than diminishing: Tax Compass CEO Ajay Rotti, a past critic of Malviya, said on X that it would be premature to treat the change as the end of his political relevance, suggesting the scale of the Bengal victory could open the door to a bigger role rather than close one.