NCR Industry Pollution Subsidy: Centre Likely To Roll Out ₹600 Crore Scheme

The Union government is likely to roll out Swacch Pawan Neel Gagan for polluting industries in the National Capital Region
The proposed ₹600 crore scheme will offer 30-40% subsidy for installing air pollution control devices, with industries paying the rest
The plan has received Expenditure Finance Committee approval and is awaiting final clearances
The Union government is likely to roll out a new scheme to give polluting industries in the National Capital Region subsidies of about 30-40% to install air pollution control devices, with units paying the rest, as authorities step up anti-pollution measures before winter. The scheme is likely to be called Swacch Pawan Neel Gagan.
The scheme is pegged at around ₹600 crore and has already received Expenditure Finance Committee approval. An official involved with its implementation told Hindustan Times: “The [ ₹ 600 crore] scheme...has received Expenditure Finance Committee approval and is awaiting final clearances.”
The plan is being prepared as part of a wider push to curb air pollution ahead of the winter season pollution levels in Delhi and the NCR usually worsen, when pollution levels in Delhi and the NCR usually worsen. Industries are expected to bear the remaining installation cost under the proposed subsidy model.
Vehicle Scheme Context
The industry subsidy will run in parallel with the Programme for Accelerated Renewal and Incentivisation of Vehicle Assets for Reducing Transport Air Pollution and Network Emissions, or Parivartan. The Union Cabinet cleared the vehicle scheme in June.
Parivartan aims to replace BS-IV and older trucks and buses in the NCR with cleaner BS-VI or electric vehicles. It offers a 30-40% discount on the cost of newer vehicles.
That places the proposed industry scheme within a broader winter pollution strategy that targets both factory emissions and transport pollution broader winter pollution strategy that targets both factory emissions and transport pollution.
Funding And Enforcement
The new scheme will not need Cabinet approval because its outlay is below the ₹1,000 crore threshold. Funds will be routed through the National Capital Region Planning Board under the Union housing and urban affairs ministry.
Implementation will be handled institutionally by the Union environment, forest and climate change ministry. Multiple ministries are expected to be involved.
Enforcement will be data-led. The official told the publication that Air Quality Index sensor data will be used for targeted action and polluting units may be temporarily shut if required.
Road Dust Measures
Road dust is also under focus. Authorities are working with civic and development agencies on remediation ahead of winter.
The Union government is coordinating with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Development Authority and about 10 civic authorities in NCR cities for this work. The effort includes road remediation.
“Often there are open or barren patches on the edges of the road and pavements. They are contributing to fugitive dust. The work is being undertaken from regular maintenance budgets,” the official said.
Winter Pollution Plan
Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday chaired a meeting on winter pollution control. One of the measures discussed was a “no Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), no fuel” rule.
Petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG stations have been directed to deny fuel to vehicles without a valid PUCC. The enforcement drive will cover all 500 Automatic Number Plate Recognition-enabled fuel stations in Delhi and will target end-of-life vehicles.
Authorities also plan to stop the entry of petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards from November 1, while exempting CNG and electric vehicles. Construction and demolition activity that generates dust will be barred from November 1 to January 31, followed by a full construction ban from December 10 to January 20.
The plan also includes doubling parking charges at authorised parking sites from November 1 to February 28, staggered office timings and 50% work-from-home for government and private offices. The government will add 150 electric buses, push Metro and public transport use, expand mechanised road sweeping and tighten enforcement at 37 pollution hotspots.