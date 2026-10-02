IIT-B Students Begin Hunger Strike Demanding Accountability Over Wakode's Death

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Protesting campus wide, students escalate pressure on the administration following the tragic death of the BTech student, demanding systemic reforms and transparency

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IIT Bombay protest
IIT Bombay | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Students launched an indefinite hunger strike following a 14-day campus protest over the death of BTech student Sahil Wakode.

  • Protesters are demanding institutional accountability, systemic reforms, and action regarding alleged caste discrimination.

  • The escalation follows a separate hunger strike by Wakode's parents at Azad Maidan demanding arrests of key institute officials.

A group of IIT Bombay students protesting the alleged suicide of second-year student Sahil Wakode on Friday started a hunger strike demanding accountability from the institute administration and the resignation of its director.

The students, who have been protesting for the past 15 days, decided to intensify their agitation after Wakode's parents, who are on hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, were denied permission by police to continue their protest on weekends.

Sahil Wakode was found dead in his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on September 18 after allegedly being caught cheating during a mid-semester exam.

The protesting students marched towards the main gate on Friday and presented an 18-point charter of demands to the administration.

The key demands were an independent, transparent investigation into Wakode's death, changes in the inquiry committee appointed by the institute, the resignation of IIT Bombay director Shireesh Kedare, and suspension of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla who has been accused of caste-based discrimination by Wakode's parents.

The students said they would continue their agitation through the hunger strike to press for justice and accountability from the institute.

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