BSF Kills Two Suspected Pakistani Intruders Near Punjab’s Tarn Taran

BSF personnel shot dead two suspected Pakistani intruders along Punjab’s International Border on Friday.
The incident took place near the Rajoke post in Tarn Taran’s Khalra sector.
Officials said the identities of the two men were yet to be confirmed, with further details awaited.
BSF personnel shot dead two suspected Pakistani intruders along Punjab’s International Border on Friday, officials said. The incident took place near the BSF’s Rajoke post in the Khalra sector of Tarn Taran district, close to the International Border.
As India Today reported, the two men were suspected to have crossed into India from Pakistan. Officials said their identities had not yet been confirmed and further details were awaited.
Officials said the BSF personnel opened fire after the two suspected intruders allegedly continued moving forward despite being warned to stop.
The firing took place near the Rajoke post in Tarn Taran district’s Khalra sector. Officials said the identities of the two men were yet to be confirmed. Further details about the incident were awaited.
Punjab shares a 553-km border with Pakistan. The frontier has witnessed multiple infiltration attempts, with suspected intruders allegedly trying to enter Indian territory.
Several such suspects have been intercepted and detained by the BSF in recent months. Friday’s incident comes amid continued security concerns along the Punjab-Pakistan border.