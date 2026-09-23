IIT Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla Sent On Leave Amid Student Suicide Row

IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla has been sent on leave and is due to appear before police in connection with the case.
Wakode’s family has alleged caste-based harassment by Doolla, while IIT Bombay’s Faculty Forum has disputed aspects of the allegations.
The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death, while the allegations against Doolla have not been established as fact.
IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla has been sent on leave amid a police investigation into the death of second-year student Sahil Wakode, who was found dead in his hostel room on September 18. Doolla, who was removed as Dean of Administrative Affairs earlier this week, faces allegations of abetment and caste discrimination in connection with the case, NDTV reported.
Doolla is also due to appear before police on Wednesday, according to the report. The case has put a spotlight on caste-harassment claims on campus and on IIT Bombay’s handling of its earlier account of what happened before the student’s death. The institute has since withdrawn its initial claim that Wakode was caught cheating in an exam using ChatGPT.
What Happened To Sahil Wakode?
Sahil Wakode, 22, was a second-year BTech student in IIT Bombay's Department of Energy Science and Engineering. He was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during an examination.
Doolla was the invigilator during the examination and was involved in reporting the alleged examination malpractice to institute authorities.
Wakode's family has alleged that he faced harassment and caste-based discrimination. His mother, Sonali Wakode, claimed that her son had told the family that Doolla made caste-based remarks and that the alleged harassment had continued for around three months. These are allegations and are part of the ongoing investigation.
"He specifically told us that Professor Suryanarayana Doolla would say, 'I am from an upper caste and you are from a lower caste.' According to what Sahil told us, this had been continuing for around three months," she claimed, according to PTI.
On September 13, when they met Sahil in his hostel room, he told them he was being tortured and subjected to abuse, Sonali Wakode said.
IIT Bombay's Faculty Forum, however, said Wakode had not approached the institute's SC/ST cell with a complaint in the recent past.
Why Has Suryanarayana Doolla Been Sent On Leave?
A case has been registered against Doolla on allegations of abetment and caste discrimination. He was initially removed from his administrative position as Dean of Administrative Affairs following protests by students. NDTV now reports that he has been sent on leave and is scheduled to appear before the police.
IIT Bombay has also acknowledged concerns over its earlier public statements about Wakode's death and apologised for them, saying further action would follow the investigation.
Sahil's parents have demanded the immediate arrest of IIT Bombay Director Professor Shirish Kedare and Professor Suryanarayana Doolla.
The case is being investigated by Mumbai Police's Crime Branch, which is examining CCTV footage and other evidence to reconstruct the events leading up to Wakode's death. The police case and allegations do not by themselves establish guilt.