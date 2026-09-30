Cabinet Approves Rs 2.79 Lakh Crore Package: Rabi MSP, Renewable Energy And Delhi Traffic System

Union Cabinet approves three measures worth ₹2,79,157 crore.
MSPs for six Rabi crops, including wheat, gram, masoor and rapeseed-mustard, have been increased.
PM DHARA gets ₹1,86,405 crore, while Delhi’s ITMS receives ₹1,790 crore.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved three major measures with a combined financial outlay of Rs 2,79,157 crore, covering higher Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for six Rabi crops, a large renewable energy programme and an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) for Delhi.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decisions after the Cabinet meeting. The Rabi Price Policy for the 2027-28 marketing season carries an estimated payout of Rs 90,962 crore, while Rs 1,86,405 crore has been allocated for the PM DHARA renewable energy initiative. The Delhi ITMS will receive Rs 1,790 crore.
Rabi MSP 2027-28: Wheat, Mustard, Masoor Get Higher Support Prices
The government has revised the MSP for six Rabi crops for the 2027-28 marketing season: wheat, barley, gram, lentil (masoor), rapeseed-mustard and safflower.
Wheat will have an MSP of Rs 2,610 per quintal against a projected production cost of Rs 1,264, giving a margin of 106% over cost. Barley has been fixed at Rs 2,286 per quintal, against a projected cost of Rs 1,447, a 58% margin.
The MSP for gram has been set at Rs 5,958 per quintal against a projected cost of Rs 3,751, while masoor will have an MSP of Rs 7,390 against a production cost of Rs 3,854. The margins over cost for the two crops are 59% and 92%, respectively.
For rapeseed-mustard, the MSP has been fixed at Rs 6,613 per quintal against a projected cost of Rs 3,367, representing a 96% margin. Safflower will have an MSP of Rs 7,215 per quintal against a projected cost of Rs 4,810, a 50% margin.
For comparison, the MSP for the 2026-27 Rabi marketing season was Rs 2,585 per quintal for wheat, Rs 2,150 for barley, Rs 5,875 for gram, Rs 7,000 for masoor, Rs 6,200 for rapeseed-mustard and Rs 6,540 for safflower.
The estimated financial payout under the Rabi Price Policy for 2027-28 is Rs 90,962 crore, according to the Cabinet presentation. The decision comes ahead of the next Rabi sowing cycle.
PM DHARA Gets Rs 1.86 Lakh Crore, Delhi ITMS Rs 1,790 Crore
The Cabinet has allocated Rs 1,86,405 crore to PM DHARA, or Developing Harmonized and Accelerated Renewable Energy Access. The programme is aimed at expanding renewable energy infrastructure and accelerating access to clean energy.
The third decision is a Rs 1,790-crore allocation for an Intelligent Traffic Management System in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.
The technology-driven system is expected to strengthen traffic monitoring and management across the capital, with the government seeking to improve the movement and regulation of vehicles through intelligent traffic-management tools.
Together, the three decisions cover agriculture, renewable energy and urban transport infrastructure, with the Rabi MSP revision directly affecting farmers growing the six crops covered under the 2027-28 price policy.