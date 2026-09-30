Railways Approves Two Train Stoppages In Keralam; Chandrasekhar Thanks Vaishnaw

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Railway Ministry approves stoppages for Alappuzha–Kannur Express at Vallikkunnu and KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Express at Ottapalam following Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s request, benefiting passengers in Keralam.

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Railways Approves Two Train Stoppages In Keralam; Chandrasekhar Thanks Vaishnaw | Photo: @NarendraModi/YT via PTI
Summary of this article

  • Railway Ministry approves two train stoppages at Vallikkunnu and Ottapalam following Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s request.

  • Alappuzha–Kannur Express will stop at Vallikkunnu, while Bengaluru–Ernakulam Express will stop at Ottapalam.

  • Chandrasekhar thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for addressing passengers’ long-standing demands.

Keralam BJP president and MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said two trains will stop at Vallikkunnu and Ottapalam following his request to the Railway Ministry.

In a statement, Chandrasekhar thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Ministry for considering the long-standing demand of passengers and granting the stoppages.

He said the decision would benefit passengers at Vallikkunnu and Ottapalam.

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The approved stops are Alappuzha–Kannur Express at Vallikkunnu station and KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Junction Express at Ottapalam station, the statement said.

The Railway Ministry's decision followed letters Chandrasekhar had sent to Vaishnaw on November 4, 2025 and June 16, 2026, the statement said.

Vaishnaw informed Chandrasekhar about approving stoppages through a letter, it said.

Chandrasekhar said he would continue to bring to the Centre's attention demands aimed at improving the convenience of railway passengers in Keralam and connectivity in various parts of the state, the statement added.

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