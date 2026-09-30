Asian Games 2026: Ashmita Dey And India's Day End In Disappointment As Judoka Loses In The Bronze Medal Match

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PTI
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Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ashmita Dey reached the bronze medal match in the women's 48kg category after defeating Hong Kong's Ka Lee Wong in the repechage round.

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Asmita Dey Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 48kg judo Gold Medal bout PTI Photo
India's Asmita Dey celebrates after defeating Canada's Heidi Quach to win the gold medal in the Women's 48kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Asmita became the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Summary of this article

  • No medal for Ashmita Dey and India in women's 48kg judo as judoka lost her bronze medal contest

  • She was defeated by Narantsetseg Ganbaatar of Mongolia

  • She had reached the bronze medal match by winning in the repechage round against her Hong Kong opponent

Indian judoka Ashmita Dey lost her bronze medal bout against Narantsetseg Ganbaatar of Mongolia in the women's 48kg category to return empty-handed from the Asian Games in Nagoya on Wednesday.

The reigning Commonwealth Games champion Ashmita lost by Waza against Ganbaatar in the bronze medal contest.

In judo, waza translates to "technique" or "art" and forms the fundamental building blocks of the martial art and sport that can be throwing techniques, grappling and groundwork techniques among others.

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Ashmita had progressed to the bronze medal contest by winning her repechage round against Hong Kong China's Ka Lee Wong.

Ashmita defeated Wong by yoko with a 4-0 golden score.

Earlier in the day, Ashmita had defeated Vietnam's Ngoc Chi Ha via ippon in the round of 16, before going down in the quarterfinals against finalist Kazakhstan's Abiba Abuzhakynova by ippon.

Ippon is a move in which a judoka throws their opponent to the mat with considerable force and speed so that the opponent lands on their back

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