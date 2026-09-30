Asian Games 2026: Ashmita Dey And India's Day End In Disappointment As Judoka Loses In The Bronze Medal Match

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ashmita Dey reached the bronze medal match in the women's 48kg category after defeating Hong Kong's Ka Lee Wong in the repechage round.

India's Asmita Dey celebrates after defeating Canada's Heidi Quach to win the gold medal in the Women's 48kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Asmita became the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)