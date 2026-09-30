Asian Games 2026: Squash Continues To Bring Medals For India, With Both Indian Men And Women Team Making The Semis

P PTI Published at: 30 September 2026 4:55 pm

Indian Men's Squash team, favorites to go all the way, defeated Kuwait while Women's Squash team got the better of Singapore team. Both teams defeated their respective opponents 2-0 to reach the semi-finals

P PTI Published at: 30 September 2026 4:55 pm

India’s Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh pose for photographs after winning silver medals in the women’s and men's singles Squash events in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma