Asian Games 2026: Squash Continues To Bring Medals For India, With Both Indian Men And Women Team Making The Semis

Indian Men's Squash team defeated Kuwait 2-0 in Men's team quarterfinal
Women's team also got one over Singapore 2-0 at the same stage
Both teams are in the semi-finals and are assured of at least a bronze medal
Indian men's and women's team eased into the semifinals of the Asian Games with convincing wins over Kuwait and Singapore respectively, assuring themselves of a medal in Nagoya on Wednesday.
The Indian men, top seed and defending champions, collected a 2-0 win over Kuwait in the quarterfinals.
Among the two singles, Veer Chotrani had to dig deep against Bader Almogghrebi before prevailing 12-10, 8-11, 11-0, 11-5 in a 34-minute contest.
Abhay Singh, India's highest ranked players and silver medallist in the singles competition, sealed the tie 11-3, 11-4, 11-8 win over Ammar Altamimi.
In the women's singles, the Anahat Singh-led team tamed Singapore 2-0 in its quarterfinal.
Starting the proceedings, Tanvi Khanna produced a gritty show, eking out a 11-6 4-11 15-13 11-1 win over Au Yeong Wai Iynn in a thrilling 32-minute opening singles match.
In the second singles, 18-year-old Anahat, who won a silver in the individual event, then thrashed Au Yeong Wai Yhann 11-7 11-3 11-4 in just 22 minutes to complete the victory.
Veteran Joshna Chinappa, who also won a bronze in the mixed doubles event, didn't need to take the court.
The semifinal is scheduled for Thursday.
India had blanked Iran 3-0 in its last group-stage match on Tuesday after defeating both China and Japan in their first two matches of Pool C.