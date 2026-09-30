Asian Games 2026: Squash Continues To Bring Medals For India, With Both Indian Men And Women Team Making The Semis

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Indian Men's Squash team, favorites to go all the way, defeated Kuwait while Women's Squash team got the better of Singapore team. Both teams defeated their respective opponents 2-0 to reach the semi-finals

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Asian Games 2026 Squash Abhay Singh Anahat Singh
India’s Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh pose for photographs after winning silver medals in the women’s and men's singles Squash events in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Summary of this article

  • Indian Men's Squash team defeated Kuwait 2-0 in Men's team quarterfinal

  • Women's team also got one over Singapore 2-0 at the same stage

  • Both teams are in the semi-finals and are assured of at least a bronze medal

Indian men's and women's team eased into the semifinals of the Asian Games with convincing wins over Kuwait and Singapore respectively, assuring themselves of a medal in Nagoya on Wednesday.

The Indian men, top seed and defending champions, collected a 2-0 win over Kuwait in the quarterfinals.

Among the two singles, Veer Chotrani had to dig deep against Bader Almogghrebi before prevailing 12-10, 8-11, 11-0, 11-5 in a 34-minute contest.

Abhay Singh, India's highest ranked players and silver medallist in the singles competition, sealed the tie 11-3, 11-4, 11-8 win over Ammar Altamimi.

In the women's singles, the Anahat Singh-led team tamed Singapore 2-0 in its quarterfinal.

Starting the proceedings, Tanvi Khanna produced a gritty show, eking out a 11-6 4-11 15-13 11-1 win over Au Yeong Wai Iynn in a thrilling 32-minute opening singles match.

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In the second singles, 18-year-old Anahat, who won a silver in the individual event, then thrashed Au Yeong Wai Yhann 11-7 11-3 11-4 in just 22 minutes to complete the victory.

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Indian Squash Women's Team won the Bronze Medal in Asian Games. - Screen grab
Indian squash player Anahat Singh. - File
Indian squash player Anahat Singh. - File
Indian squash player Anahat Singh. - File

Veteran Joshna Chinappa, who also won a bronze in the mixed doubles event, didn't need to take the court.

The semifinal is scheduled for Thursday.

India had blanked Iran 3-0 in its last group-stage match on Tuesday after defeating both China and Japan in their first two matches of Pool C.

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