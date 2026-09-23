'I've Everything Now': Mirabai Chanu In Tears After Winnings Her First Asian Games Medal

Mirabai Chanu finally won her maiden Asian Games medal, claiming silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event in Aichi-Nagoya
Chanu lifted 198kg overall, including 87kg in snatch and 111kg in clean and jerk, to secure silver
After injuries and setbacks, Chanu said the Asian Games medal completed her collection and brought immense happiness and fulfilment
Mirabai Chanu was in tears when she was asked about her unfinished business with the Asian Games. She is an Olympic medallist, a three-time World Champion and also has multiple Commonwealth Games medals and Commonwealth Championships titles. An Asiad medal had eluded her until she lifted 198kg in the women's 49kg event in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday (September 23). It was India's first Asian Games weightlifting medal since Karnam Malleswari's bronze in 1998.
It was a dream-come-true moment for Chanu when she stood on the podium. Wrapped in the national tricolour and with the silver medal around her neck, she said the victory brought a sense of fulfilment to her.
“I feel that I have everything now. Ever since I started weightlifting, the Asian Games was a dream for me. I wanted to go to the Asian Games, participate and win a medal. Today, that dream has finally come true. I am extremely happy,” Chanu said.
The medal came after several bouts with injuries. After finishing fourth at the Paris Olympics, Chanu opted out of the World Championships in Bahrain to rest her body. She made a vibrant return the following year, winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad and a silver medal at the World Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Norway.
She only got stronger heading into the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, where she clinched India's first-ever weightlifting gold with a record lift of 190kg.
Reflecting on her hard work, Chanu said she could not be happier after winning her maiden Asiad medal.
“I have finally reached this stage and I am very happy. There were many difficulties in my journey, from the Commonwealth Games to the injuries I suffered even before that. Reaching this point was not easy for me. I have won a silver medal here, and there could not be a greater happiness for me. I am very happy, and I hope the entire country celebrates this moment with me.”
Chanu opened with 83kg in the snatch before successfully clearing 85kg and 87kg with her next two attempts, finishing the first half of the competition in third place.
She then produced a best lift of 111kg in the clean and jerk to finally put an Asian Games medal to her name after two previous near-misses.