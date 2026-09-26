Indian Railways To Run 102 Special Trains For Dussehra, Diwali Rush: Check Routes, Timings

Indian Railways will run 102 special trains for Dussehra and Diwali travel, with most services passing through the Solapur Division and enhancing connectivity to key hubs such as Mumbai, Chennai, Latur, Kolhapur and Kalaburagi. These additional trains have been rolled out to ensure a seamless and comfortable journey for millions of travellers returning home for the holidays. Bookings for the additional services open on 27 September 2026.