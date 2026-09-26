'Declaration Attached To Form 6 Upheld By SC': CEC, ECs Hold Meeting, Issues Clarification

The Election Commission held a full-member meeting amid a controversy over reported objections by two commissioners on SIR-related decisions.
The EC said major decisions, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, were approved unanimously by all three commissioners.
The poll panel issued clarifications on concerns related to Form 6 changes, ECINET access, IT division functioning and voter roll cases.
The Election Commission on Saturday held a meeting of all three commissioners and issued a detailed clarification on reports of internal differences over its functioning, asserting that key decisions, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, were approved unanimously.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi met at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, according to an EC statement. The meeting came after a report by The Indian Express claimed that Sandhu and Joshi had raised objections on several occasions to decisions and orders linked to the SIR exercise.
The Commission’s statement addressed concerns related to Form 6 changes, the ECINET portal, IT division work allocation, voter appeals and cases involving electoral rolls in states such as West Bengal and Goa.
SC Defends SIR Process, Says Decisions Were Unanimous
The Commission said the order initiating the SIR exercise on June 24, 2025, was issued with the unanimous approval of all three commissioners. It added that subsequent schedules and decisions related to the exercise were also approved collectively.
The EC said the Supreme Court had upheld the original SIR order, while maintaining that the entire process followed established procedures.
The controversy over SIR intensified after reports claimed that the two Election Commissioners had raised objections over decisions concerning voter additions, deletions, restoration of names and electoral roll management.
Declaration Upheld By SC
Addressing questions over modifications to Form 6, the application used by first-time voters for registration, the EC said the declaration introduced during the SIR period had been upheld by the Supreme Court.
The Commission said the declaration was applicable only during the SIR exercise and that outside this period, voter registration would continue through forms prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.
The issue had drawn scrutiny after reports claimed objections were raised over the procedure followed for introducing the additional declaration, which required applicants to provide details linking themselves or their parents and grandparents to earlier electoral rolls.
EC Announces Review Of ECINET System
On concerns related to ECINET, the Commission said officials involved in electoral roll management had access to the system based on their statutory roles and responsibilities.
It announced a review of the platform by a committee headed by a Senior Deputy Election Commissioner and including an independent expert from an IIT or IIIT.
The EC said any additional requirements raised by field officers would be considered after the review. It also decided that future IT-related initiatives and portal changes would be examined by a committee of officers before being placed before the full Commission.
Work Allocation Issue Was Administrative
The Commission also responded to concerns over the redistribution of responsibilities involving an officer on deputation.
It said the matter was related to administrative functioning and not connected to any policy decision involving the IT division. The EC added that the disputed work allocation orders were not implemented after directions from the two commissioners and that supervision of the IT division by a Deputy Election Commissioner continued.
EC Addresses Goa Voter Cases
The Commission also referred to the case of 97 voters in Goa who were left out of electoral rolls. It said the Goa Chief Electoral Officer had directed Booth Level Officers to conduct house-to-house visits and collect necessary forms.
According to the EC, 81 of the 97 voters had already submitted Form 6 applications for inclusion.
To strengthen internal processes, the Commission announced that meeting agendas would be circulated in advance and minutes would be recorded. It also said directions issued by commissioners to officials would be followed.
Deadlines Extended In Delhi, Maharashtra
The EC also extended deadlines under the SIR process in Delhi and Maharashtra.
In Delhi, the deadline for filing claims and objections was extended to October 30, while the disposal deadline was moved to November 30. In Maharashtra, the corresponding dates were extended to October 12 and November 10.
The clarification came amid growing Opposition criticism over the reported objections raised by Sandhu and Joshi. Opposition parties have questioned the functioning of the Commission and demanded action against the CEC.