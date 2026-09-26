SIR Should Not Be Used For Political Purposes: Karnataka CM Shivakumar

The title "Sir" should not be used in political contexts or official meetings.
Dropping such titles helps foster a culture of equality and simplicity among leaders and citizens.
Leaders should be addressed by their names or positions rather than archaic colonial-era respectful prefixes.
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said he had no objection to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, but maintained that it should not be used for "political purposes".
Speaking to reporters, he said all eligible citizens should be allowed to exercise their right to vote.
"This is a democratic country, not a dictatorship," he said, responding to a question on the Election Commission.
He said it had become evident that decisions were not being taken by a majority in the three-member Election Commission and claimed that "no one is satisfied" with the situation.
Supporting the demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Shivakumar said, "Of course, opposition parties have every right to express their concerns."
To a question on Union Minister Pralhad Joshi allegedly criticising the state government for seeking advance financial assistance from the Centre, Shivakumar asked the Centre to clarify whether it had released advance funds to other states.
"Let them think whatever they want. They should understand what their responsibility is," he said.
"Have they not given advance funds to other states? Let them send a team... We have sought an appointment with the prime minister (Narendra Modi) to take an all-party delegation. When we get the time, let Joshi also come, let everyone come," he added.