Asian Games 2026: Satwik-Chirag Suffer Shock Early Exit as Tanisha-Dhruv and Treesa-Gayatri Advance to Quarters

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Top Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a stunning upset at the hands of Thailand's Tanadon Teeraratsakul and Wachirawit Sukphun. The early exit marks a major disappointment for the medal hopefuls after gold medal in last edition

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Indian Shuttlers Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila
India’s Dhruv Kapila, left, and Tanisha Crasto compete in the mixed doubles round of 32 at the BWF World Championships against Macau's Leong Lok Chong, unseen, and Ng Weng Chi, unseen, at IGI Stadium in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
Summary of this article

  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost 12-21, 21-19, 21-14 in the first round to a spirited Thai team

  • Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand won 21-16, 16-21, 21-16 against Hong Kong

  • Tanisha and Dhruv achieved 22-20, 24-22 win over their Malaysian opponents to advance to the quarterfinals

Defending men's doubles champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a shock opening-round exit but the mixed pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila advanced to the quarterfinals with back-to-back wins at the Asian Games badminton competition in Nagoya on Friday.

The former world No.1 and two-time world championship bronze medallists, Satwik and Chirag won the opening game but were eventually stunned by Thailand's Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Peeratchai Sukphun 12-21 21-19 21-14 in a contest that lasted one hour and eight minutes.

The unfancied Thai pair fought back to take the second game 21-19 before completing the upset with a 21-14 win in the decider.

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand had to work hard to advance, overcoming Hong Kong's Hiu Yan Tsang and Lok Lok Lui 21-16 16-21 21-16 in an intense three-game battle.

Tanisha and Dhruv, on the other hand, began their campaign with a comfortable 21-8 21-7 win over Maldives' Nibal Ahmed and Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq in 21 minutes.

They followed it up with a one-hour long hard-fought 22-20 24-22 victory over Malaysia's Shevon Jemie Lai and Soon Huat Goh to enter the quarterfinals.

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Chirag Shetty Played China Masters With A Back Brace - | Photo: File (Left), Screengrab
The Asian Games champions had hoped to end their title drought but squandered a 14-7 advantage in the opening game before slipping to a 19-21, 15-21 defeat in 45 minutes. - X/BAI_Media
India’s Dhruv Kapila, left, and Tanisha Crasto compete in the mixed doubles round of 32 at the BWF World Championships against Macau's Leong Lok Chong, unseen, and Ng Weng Chi, unseen, at IGI Stadium in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced further in BWF World Championships 2026 with walkover. - File

They will face China's Yan Zhe Feng and Dongping Huang in the last eight.

Gulveer Singh delivered a tactical masterclass on the track to secure a brilliant silver medal in the men's 10,000m final at the Asian Games 2026. - afiindia/X
Asian Games 2026 Day 7 Highlights: Suruchi-Kamaljeet Give India First Shooting Gold; Gulveer, Baranica Lead Athletics

By Minal Tomar

Earlier, Unnati Hooda also advanced to the second round after defeating North Korea's Mi Song Yu 21-9 21-10 in 30 minutes. Later in the day, Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun will be in action against Indonesia's world No. 2 pair Fajar Alfian and Shohibul Fikri in men's doubles.

In another women's doubles result, India's Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi lost to Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Meilysa Trias Puspitasari of Indonesia 9-21 5-21 in the first round.

India's shuttlers had endured mixed results in the team events.

The women's team, led by P V Sindhu, failed to win a medal while the men's team settled for bronze after being unable to better the silver they had won at the previous edition

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