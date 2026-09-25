Asian Games 2026: Satwik-Chirag Suffer Shock Early Exit as Tanisha-Dhruv and Treesa-Gayatri Advance to Quarters

P PTI Published at: 25 September 2026 8:51 pm

Top Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a stunning upset at the hands of Thailand's Tanadon Teeraratsakul and Wachirawit Sukphun. The early exit marks a major disappointment for the medal hopefuls after gold medal in last edition

P PTI Published at: 25 September 2026 8:51 pm

India’s Dhruv Kapila, left, and Tanisha Crasto compete in the mixed doubles round of 32 at the BWF World Championships against Macau's Leong Lok Chong, unseen, and Ng Weng Chi, unseen, at IGI Stadium in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

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