AI-171 Crash Probe: FIP Seeks Representation In Review Of Draft Final Report

Federation of Indian Pilots seeks representation on a proposed committee reviewing the AI-171 crash report.
The AAIB is preparing a draft final report, expected to be ready by October.
The Centre said participating countries can submit significant comments during the report’s international review process.
The Federation of Indian Pilots has asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to give it representation on an independent committee expected to review the draft final investigation report into the Air India AI-171 crash, Hindustan Times reported.
In a letter dated September 25 to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, the pilots’ body said it had learnt that the government or the ministry had directed, or was considering requiring, the draft final investigation report to undergo examination by an independent committee before it is circulated or finalised.
“FIP has now reliably learnt that the government/ministry has directed or is considering requiring the draft final investigation report (which is currently being prepared) to undergo examination by an independent committee before it is circulated/finalised,” the body wrote.
The FIP also asked that if such an independent mechanism is created, it should be “formally nominated and represented”.
Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed in Ahmedabad moments after take-off on June 12, 2025, killing 260 people.
Probe Report Timeline
The draft final report is being prepared by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau after more than a year of investigation into the crash.
In July this year, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the AAIB was expected to complete its probe into the crash within six weeks. It said a “draft final report” would be ready by October.
The Centre also told the court that the draft could not be released immediately. It filed the affidavit ahead of a hearing on Friday in a batch of petitions seeking an independent investigation into the crash.
International Review Rules
The government cited the International Civil Aviation Organisation framework and the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025.
Under these rules, a draft air crash investigation report has to be circulated to states participating in the probe. In this case, that includes the US National Transportation Safety Board, the accredited representative of the state of design and manufacture.
The Centre told the court that participating states can submit “significant and substantiated comments” on the draft. It added that the consultation could take 30 to 60 days, depending on the complexity of the responses.