Eggs, Bricks Hurled At TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh’s Car In Bengal; BJP Denies Allegation

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh’s car was allegedly attacked in Hooghly’s Uttarpara while he was travelling to Mamata Banerjee’s rally in Serampore.
Ghosh alleged that a mob threw eggs and bricks at his vehicle and damaged its windshields.
TMC blamed BJP workers for the incident, while BJP rejected the allegation and questioned the claim.
In an another attack, stones and eggs were pelted at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh’s vehicle in Hooghly district’s Uttarpara on Saturday while he was travelling to attend a rally addressed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Serampore.
Ghosh alleged that his car was surrounded by BJP's goons carrying sticks and rods, who raised slogans, threw eggs and bricks, and damaged the vehicle’s windshields. He claimed that the attack forced him to abandon his journey and return to Kolkata.
“BJP goons attacked my car while I was on my way to attend Banerjee’s rally. A mob, armed with lathis, rods, and carrying black posters, was shouting slogans. A second mob blocked the road. They hurled eggs and bricks and broke both the windshields. Glass shards fell all over me. I couldn’t go ahead any further,” Ghosh said.
Videos circulating on social media showed a group of people surrounding a vehicle, shouting slogans and hitting the car. The footage also showed eggs being thrown and damage to the rear windshield. The people seen in the videos were not carrying BJP flags.
Ghosh alleged that there was no police presence at the spot despite the incident. “Not a single policeman was there. They want us to believe that there was no intelligence input. I will return to Kolkata and go straight to Bhabani Bhavan (state police headquarters) so that the police top brass can see what has happened,” he said.
He added that he was fortunate that his driver was not injured, as the situation could have left them stranded on the road.
Ghosh later visited the police headquarters at Bhawani Bhawan in Alipore to submit a complaint but was reportedly not allowed entry. He subsequently sent the complaint through email.
The incident took place ahead of Mamata Banerjee’s rally in Serampore, which was permitted by the Calcutta High Court with a limit of 1,000 attendees. The meeting was expected to outline the party’s future protest programme against the Election Commission of India and the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The TMC accused the BJP of being behind the attack. Banerjee alleged that attempts were being made to prevent people from attending her rally.
“Police are also stopping our people from reaching the meeting in Srirampur. Such things don’t even happen in African countries,” she said.
TMC leader Asit Majumdar also alleged that the incident was a “pre-planned attack by the BJP, not a protest by common people”.
BJP rejected the allegation as the party spokesperson Debjit Sarkar claimed that there were unconfirmed reports suggesting supporters of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee may have been involved in the incident. He said Ghosh was blaming the BJP to avoid embarrassment within the party.
“We have received some inputs from unconfirmed sources that supporters of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee have said that they will not allow Ghosh to enter the area, and that’s why they attacked his car. Ghosh can’t say this in public as it would be a huge embarrassment for the party,” Sarkar said.
Uttarpara BJP MLA Dipanjan Chakraborty described the incident as a “spontaneous response from the public”.
The episode comes amid a series of egg-pelting protests targeting TMC leaders in West Bengal. The party has accused the BJP of orchestrating such incidents, while the BJP has described them as public anger against TMC leaders.
Earlier this month, TMC MP Mahua Moitra also faced an egg-pelting protest while leaving a political programme in Tehatta, Nadia district. The Calcutta High Court had previously sought reports from the state government on action taken in cases involving attacks on political leaders with eggs.