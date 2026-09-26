Mamata Alleges ‘House Arrest’ Of Party Leaders, Says BJP Workers Block Route To TMC's Rally

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The Trinamool Congress supremo claimed that police and BJP workers obstructed party leaders from attending the scheduled rally, calling it an assault on democratic rights

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Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook India
Summary of this article

  • Accused the BJP of putting TMC leaders under "house arrest" and blocking their route.

  • Claimed that BJP workers intentionally obstructed access to the party's scheduled rally.

  • Escalated tensions between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP in the state.

Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that her party leaders have been kept under “house arrest” and prevented from attending a rally in Serampore, claiming that BJP workers took over the route to the programme venue.

Banerjee, who heads the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress, alleged that she was not being allowed to leave for the rally and accused the police and the BJP government of turning a "blind eye to attacks" on TMC leaders and workers.

“We have been kept under house arrest. I am not allowed to go to the venue of the rally. But I will go and address the rally. Stop me if you can,” Banerjee said, before leaving for the venue.

“BJP goons have taken over the route to the rally venue. There are no police personnel,” she alleged, while referring to the alleged attack on TMC leaders travelling to Serampore.

The former chief minister, however, said the rally would be held as it had been permitted by the court.

“The rally is being held with the permission of the court. It is the duty of the police and the administration to ensure its smooth functioning. But the police have turned a blind eye,” she said.

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Banerjee alleged that such incidents amounted to “atrocities” and questioned why the administration was allowing such a situation to develop.

“Such atrocities are seen in African countries. Such atrocities are not even happening in UP and Bihar, which are also BJP-ruled. Then why has the ruling BJP unleashed so much terror on the streets?” she said.

Her remarks came amid allegations by the TMC that its leaders and workers were targeted while travelling to the Serampore rally venue.

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh’s car was allegedly surrounded by a group of people carrying black flags in the Uttarpara area of Hooghly district on his way to Serampore to attend the meeting, according to party sources.

The group allegedly raised slogans and hurled eggs and stones at Ghosh’s vehicle, the party claimed.

The TMC has repeatedly alleged that BJP supporters were behind such incidents, while the BJP has rejected such allegations.

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