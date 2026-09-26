Odisha Plants 47 Lakh Saplings In Single Day Under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0’

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A Green Triumph: Odisha Rallies Citizens to Honor Mothers and Protect the Planet

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Odisha Govt
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Summary of this article

  • Over 47 lakh saplings were planted across more than 14,000 sites in Odisha in a single day.

  • The drive was conducted under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0' as part of Seva Sankalp Abhiyan–2026.

  • All districts and Gram Panchayats actively mobilized communities across the state.

As many as 47 lakh saplings were planted at more than 14,000 locations across Odisha in a single day under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0' programme, the state government said on Saturday.

The plantation drive was held on Friday as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan-2026', organised to mark the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in the small town of Vadnagar in Gujarat.

"The scale of the statewide mobilisation was evident as this year's single-day plantation surpassed last year's figure of 37 lakh saplings," it said.

The drive was carried out at more than 14,000 sites across the state, reflecting the participation of people at the grassroots level, it added.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said the participation of every district and gram panchayat reflected the collective resolve of the people of the state to protect the environment and build a greener future.

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