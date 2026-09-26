Asian Games 2026: Commonwealth Champion Lakshya Sen Suffers Shock Second-Round Exit In Badminton Singles

P PTI Published at: 26 September 2026 5:32 pm

There were high hopes of a medal from Lakshya Sen following his fourth-place finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the Indian shuttler lost to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in a three-game match.

P PTI Published at: 26 September 2026 5:32 pm

India's Lakshya Sen during his men's singles Round of 16 badminton match against compatriot HS Prannoy at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

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