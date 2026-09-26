Asian Games 2026: Commonwealth Champion Lakshya Sen Suffers Shock Second-Round Exit In Badminton Singles

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There were high hopes of a medal from Lakshya Sen following his fourth-place finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the Indian shuttler lost to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in a three-game match.

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Lakshya Sen during his mens singles Round of 16 badminton match. PTI Photo
India's Lakshya Sen during his men's singles Round of 16 badminton match against compatriot HS Prannoy at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

  • Lakshya Sen exited the Asian Games men's singles competition in the second round

  • He lost to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 12-21, 21-15, 14-21

  • The Indian shuttler had already secured a bronze medal in the men's team competition in Japan

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen suffered a second-round exit at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, losing to former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in three games at Nagoya on Saturday.

The World No. 14 Sen went down 12-21 21-15 14-21 to the 2021 world champion, ranked 13th, in a battle lasting more than an hour at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium.

The defeat came just a day after the shock exit of former world No. 1 pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty from the men's doubles, dealing another blow to India's badminton campaign.

An individual medal at the Asian Games thus continued to elude Sen, who had won the Commonwealth Games gold in 2022 and went on to finish fourth at the Paris Olympics.

Sen, who has a team silver from last edition at Hangzhou, won a bronze in the team event on Wednesday.

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He made a strong start and led 5-1 in the opening game, but Loh turned the contest around with a run of 10 straight points to take control and eventually pocket the game.

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The Indian bounced back strongly in the second game, staying close in the early exchanges before pulling away with some aggressive attacking play towards the end to force a decider.

But the Singaporean established an 11-6 lead in the decider and maintained his advantage despite a brief fightback from Sen who reduced the deficit to 13-14 after winning four straight points, aided by a few unforced errors from Loh.

But the Singaporean regained his composure and surged to 16-14 and produced three well-constructed points to make it 19-14 before closing out the match and advancing to the pre-quarterfinals.

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