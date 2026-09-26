Yashasvi Jaiswal To Open With Rohit Sharma? India’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI Vs West Indies

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal to open along with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill to come one down, while Virat Kohli plays at three and Mohammed Siraj leads the attack in Thiruvananthapuram.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj (Left To Right) during practice session
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj (Left To Right) during practice session ahead of the 1st ODI against West Indies at Greenfield International Stadium | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India open a three-match ODI series against the West Indies on Sunday, September 27, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal might open the innings for the Indian team, while captain Shubman comes in at number three

  • Shubman Gill leads India in the opener as several regular players are away for the Asian Games

India are all set to begin their three-match ODI series against the West Indies on September 27 at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, with the opening game likely to bring a few interesting selection calls.

The series is important as India look to begin their preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup. With many players unavailable due to the ongoing Asian Games, this provides the management an opportunity to try new faces in the team.

The biggest call can be to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal as he looks to claim a place in the ODI format. Shreyas Iyer is captaining in the Asian Games, opening up a slot at number 4, where Virat Kohli can play while Shubman Gill can come one down to try Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Mohammed Siraj will lead the Indian bowling attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Nitish Kumar Reddy will look to carry forward the momentum from the Afghanistan T20I series.

India Vs West Indies Head-To-Head Record

Total Matches Played: 142

India Won: 72

West Indies Won: 64

Tied: 2

No Result: 4

Related Content
Fresh from a break, Virat Kohli steps out to practice ahead of the three-match ODI series. - | Photo: X/@BCCI
Shubman Gill backed Virat Kohli - | Photo: FILE
India vs West Indies 1st ODI live streaming: Check match date, start time, streaming details and where to watch the series opener between India and West Indies in India - | Photo: FILE
Shubman Gill suffered an elbow injury from a Mohammad Siraj delivery during practice. - bcci/X

India's Predicted XI For 1st ODI Vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

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