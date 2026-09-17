Narendra Modi Turns 76: BJP Celebrates With Month-Long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

BJP will launch the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan on Modi’s 76th birthday.
September 17 programmes include blood donation camps, lamps and welfare outreach.
Youth yatras will connect Vadnagar and Varanasi through nationwide public engagement.
From nationwide blood donation camps and lamps lit at homes to motorcycle rallies connecting Vadnagar and Varanasi, the Bharatiya Janata Party has planned a month-long campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday on September 17.
The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' will run until October 17 and also mark Modi’s completion of 25 years in public office. The BJP plans to connect the campaign with service, good governance, welfare schemes and its ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ goal.
The programme will begin with Modi’s birthday being observed as 'Seva Diwas' and will include yatras between Vadnagar and Varanasi. October 7, marking 25 years since Modi became Gujarat chief minister, will serve as another major date before the campaign concludes with a gathering of elected representatives.
BJP's ‘Seva’ Campaign
BJP will organise blood donation and medical camps across the country on Modi’s birthday. Cleanliness drives, plantation programmes, voter-awareness activities and outreach to beneficiaries of government schemes are also planned.
Under the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ initiative, The party has urged people to to light earthen lamps at their homes and wish for Modi’s health and long life.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appealed to families to participate in the initiative between 6 pm and 7 pm on September 17.
“I appeal to every family to light ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ on September 17 between 6 pm and 7 pm and offer prayers for his good health, long life and continued strength in the service of Maa Bharati,” Gupta said in a video posted on X.
The Delhi government and the BJP will also launch projects worth ₹13,800 crore during the campaign. Gupta said the programmes would promote service, good governance and welfare while advancing ‘Viksit Bharat’ through ‘Viksit Delhi’.
From Voluntary Service To School Contests
Several programmes will use the number 25 to mark Modi’s years in office. Under ‘Seva Mera Yogdan’, participants will be encouraged to contribute 25 minutes of voluntary service across 25 themes.
The ‘Seva Ki Kahani’ programme will invite beneficiaries to share accounts of how government schemes have affected their lives. Schools will hold drawing and debate competitions under the ‘25 Crore Bachchon Ke Sapnon Ka Bharat’ initiative.
Street plays under ‘Namo Seva Gatha’ will present Modi’s journey in public life and stories linked to changes brought by government programmes.
Union Health Minister J P Nadda said the campaign would focus on service, good governance and the welfare of the poor. It will also take government schemes and policies to beneficiaries at the grassroots.
Vadnagar To Varanasi Bike Rallies
The BJP plans to connect Vadnagar in Gujarat, where Modi was born, with Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, the constituency he represents in the Lok Sabha.
Youth-led 'Seva Yatras' will travel between the two cities through several states. Participants will meet villagers, farmers, Anganwadi workers, students and youth groups to discuss government schemes and gather public feedback.
Motorcycle rallies will carry water from Gujarat’s rivers to Varanasi for a ‘jalabhishek’ at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Ganga water will then be taken from Varanasi to Vadnagar.
The BJP will also organise a ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ for social-media influencers, bloggers and digital content creators. Participants will visit around 50 locations identified by the party as examples of significant transformation.
Modi's 25 Years In Office
October 7 will mark 25 years since Modi became Gujarat chief minister in 2001.
He served as chief minister until 2014 before becoming prime minister in May that year. Modi is currently serving his third consecutive term as prime minister.
The BJP will hold 'Seva Jyoti' programmes and rallies on October 7. Participants will also take a pledge linked to the party’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ target.
Cleanliness activities will form another part of the campaign, particularly around Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.
Campaign To End With ‘Jansevak Mahakumbh’
The campaign will conclude with the ‘Jansevak Mahakumbh—Panchayat Se Parliament Tak’ on October 17.
The event will centre on ‘Sushasan Seva Samvad’, or Good Governance and Service Dialogue, and bring together elected representatives from different levels of government.
According to The Indian Express, around 1.25 lakh representatives—from village sarpanches to Members of Parliament—are expected to attend.