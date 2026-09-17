US Denies Abbas UNGA Visa Again, Extends Restrictions On Palestinian Officials

US denies Mahmoud Abbas visa for UN General Assembly for second consecutive year
Washington extends visa restrictions on Palestinian Authority and PLO officials, citing alleged failures to meet peace commitments
Abbas could address the UN General Assembly by video if the General Assembly approves the arrangement
The United States has denied Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas an entry visa to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week, preventing him from participating in person for the second consecutive year. The Trump administration has also extended visa sanctions against officials of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), citing what it says are failures to meet commitments towards peace with Israel.
Why Has The US Denied Abbas A Visa?
The State Department said it would extend sanctions denying visas to PLO members and PA officials, citing what it described as the organisations’ failure to reform and their continued activities that undermine prospects for peace.
Washington specifically accused the PA and PLO of seeking to “internationalise” the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ), as well as seeking the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state rather than pursuing negotiations.
The US also cited allegations that the Palestinian organisations continue to pay stipends to people convicted of terrorism and glorify terrorism and terrorists in public statements and school textbooks. The State Department said the measures were intended to hold the Palestinian leadership accountable.
The State Department's statement did not name Abbas specifically, but US and Palestinian officials confirmed that the Palestinian president was among those affected. The decision marks the second consecutive year in which Abbas has been prevented from travelling to New York for the UN General Assembly.
“As a consequence of their failure to reform, contrary to their commitments to the United States, and their ongoing activities that undermine the prospects for peace, the United States will extend sanctions that deny visas to PLO members and PA officials in accordance with section 604(a)(1) of the MEPCA,” the statement read.
How Will Abbas Attend The UN General Assembly?
The visa denial means Abbas will not be able to address the UN General Assembly in person unless the situation changes. Last year, after the US similarly denied him a visa, Abbas addressed the gathering by video.
The UN General Assembly is expected to consider a measure allowing Abbas to participate remotely again. Reuters reported that the 193-member body was due to vote on Thursday on whether to allow him to submit a video statement for the annual gathering.
The State Department said it would maintain a standing waiver for personnel notified to the PLO Observer Mission to the United Nations, allowing the mission to continue operating from New York.
The decision comes as the Palestinian leadership continues to seek international recognition of Palestinian statehood and pursue diplomatic action through international institutions. Palestinian officials have argued that such efforts are necessary amid the lack of progress towards a negotiated settlement.