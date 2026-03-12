Column | When I Think Of Viksit Delhi, I Am Reminded Of What Freedom Means For Different Members Of Society: Rekha Gupta

Responsible planning must protect these livelihoods rather than eradicate them in the name of redevelopment. Industrial areas need better roads, drainage and utilities so small units can operate safely; street-vending zones, skill centres and worker hostels deserve to be treated as part of urban planning, not afterthoughts. Food and health care are similarly important components of this type of infrastructure. Through Atal Canteens, a full meal is now available for Rs 5 near jhuggi clusters and working-class settlements. Similarly, through the rollout of Ayushman Bharat in Delhi, eligible families are provided with medical insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh under PM-JAY, in addition to another Rs 5 lakh in coverage from the Delhi government, bringing the total amount of medical insurance coverage for each family member up to Rs 10 lakh, so that a family no longer has to select between paying for medical treatment versus saving money. Young people, too, have a role in solving these problems. Through Delhi Next, over 2.5 lakh registrations showed how willing citizens are to contribute ideas on traffic, waste and waterlogging, with 60 civic-technology solutions now being piloted within government departments. The city of the future will not be built by the government alone, but in partnership with its own people.