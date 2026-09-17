BRICS Summit: MEA Rejects ‘Fake’ Reports Of World Leaders Falling Ill

The MEA has rejected reports claiming several world leaders fell ill after attending the BRICS Summit in India, calling the claims “fake” and “malicious”.
The clarification followed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to withdraw from public engagements after returning home on doctors’ advice to rest.
Unverified social media claims also alleged that Chinese President Xi Jinping left the summit early for medical reasons, but no evidence was provided to support the reports.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday rejected reports claiming that several world leaders fell ill after attending the BRICS Summit in India, calling the claims “fake” and warning against “malicious” posts circulating on social media.
The ministry’s fact-checking unit issued the clarification on X after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office announced that he had withdrawn from public engagements following his return from the summit.
“Fake Alert!!! We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms!” the MEA said.
Ramaphosa Advised To Rest After BRICS Summit
The South African Presidency said Ramaphosa, 73, had been advised by his doctors to rest and recover due to ill health.
“The Presidency wishes to advise that, due to ill health, President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently booked off from public engagements,” it said.
Ramaphosa returned to South Africa from the BRICS Summit on Monday and has since been resting on medical advice, according to the statement. He has asked ministers to represent him at scheduled public engagements where possible.
His absence coincides with that of South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who has been recovering from a minor medical procedure.
Mashatile said he would continue resting on his doctors’ advice while official work and delegated responsibilities continued through his office and other government stakeholders.
Unverified Claims About Xi’s Health Circulate
The MEA’s clarification also came amid unverified reports on social media claiming that Chinese President Xi Jinping left the BRICS Summit early for medical reasons and returned to China on a special flight.
No evidence was provided in the reports to substantiate those claims.
Xi attended the BRICS Summit in India along with other leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
The health-related speculation intensified online after Xi skipped a dinner for BRICS leaders during the summit. However, reports citing people familiar with the arrangements said his absence was not linked to any medical emergency.
The MEA has urged social media users to exercise caution over such claims, particularly those linking the health of multiple foreign leaders to their participation in the BRICS Summit.