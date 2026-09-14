Delhi Steps Up Crackdown On Illegal Liquor: 725 FIRs Filed And 730 Arrested In Five Months

The Delhi Excise department registered 725 FIRs, arrested 730 individuals, and seized 197 vehicles between April and August this year.
Enforcement teams recovered around 2.2 lakh bottles of illegal liquor, more than double the one lakh bottles seized during the corresponding period last year.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised a zero-tolerance approach to illicit trade as authorities heighten surveillance across Delhi's 70 border entry points ahead of the festive season.
Delhi has intensified action against illegal liquor sales and smuggling, with 725 FIRs registered between April and August this year, according to government data released on Sunday. In the same five-month period, the Excise department arrested 730 people, seized 197 vehicles allegedly used to transport illegal liquor and recovered around 2.2 lakh bottles of illegal liquor.
The rise is sharp compared with the corresponding period last year. Then, 315 FIRs were registered, 312 people were arrested, 112 vehicles were seized and around one lakh bottles of illegal liquor were recovered.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government was following a "zero-tolerance policy towards the illegal liquor trade". She added that the government was also working on an effective excise policy. The latest crackdown comes as Delhi prepares for the festive season and continues under an extended version of its old excise system.
Policy Extension Details
Delhi is still operating under the 2020-21 excise policy. In March, the government extended it by one year till March 31, 2027, while the draft for a new policy remained pending.
The extension follows Delhi’s return to the old system in September 2022. That shift came after the 2021-22 excise policy came under scrutiny over alleged irregularities. Since then, the city has run on a series of short-term extensions of the earlier regime.
The Excise department stated that enforcement is harder because Delhi shares borders with neighbouring states and has around 70 large and small entry points into the national capital.
Licensed Outlet Action
Checks have widened. The government stated that seven FIRs were registered over violations at licensed liquor establishments.
The action included sealing bars, imposing fines and other legal proceedings. The crackdown also covers legal outlets, not just smuggling routes and unlicensed sales.
"Enforcement activities would be stepped up further in view of the upcoming festive season in Delhi. The department aims at taking strict action against those involved in the illegal liquor trade, while also ensuring the availability of liquor through legal channels in the city," an official said. The official added that the supply of bonded liquor would be ensured through retail outlets run by government corporations and on-premises sales outlets such as hotels, clubs and restaurants.
"The government is also working on a new excise policy aimed at strengthening public safety, ensuring responsible regulation of the liquor trade, maintaining quality and increasing government revenue," Gupta said.
"The government’s priority is to ensure adequate availability of legal liquor during festivals, while also effectively curbing the sale and smuggling of illegal liquor," she said.
Draft Policy Proposals
Draft policy proposals prepared by the ministerial panel headed by Parvesh Verma recommend retaining the state-run retail model.
Under the draft, liquor sales would stay exclusive to four government corporations — DSIIDC, DTTDC, DSCSC and DCCWS. The proposals do not bring back private vendors.
The draft also proposes raising fixed per-bottle profit margins above the current ₹50 cap on IMFL and ₹100 on foreign liquor. Other measures include larger walk-in government vends away from schools and residential areas and a mobile app for liquor pre-booking and inventory tracking. The publications reported that public consultation, Cabinet vetting and Lieutenant Governor clearance for the draft were still pending when the current policy was extended till March 31, 2027.
Revenue Collection Figures
Revenue has risen. The Delhi Excise Department collected ₹6,300 crore from excise duty alone in 2025-26, The Indian Express reported. That was a 10.5 per cent increase from ₹5,700 crore in 2024-25. Including VAT on liquor, Delhi’s total excise-related revenue stood at ₹7,765.97 crore in FY 2024-25 against ₹7,430.97 crore in FY 2023-24, according to The Print. Rediff reported that interim collections had already touched ₹4,992 crore through January 2026, surpassing the revised annual excise duty target of ₹6,000 crore.