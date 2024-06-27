National

Odisha: Minister Gond Urges Complete Liquor Ban; Excise Dept Denies Any Such Plans

Gond was speaking to reporters during International Day Against Drug Abuse where he that the government cannot support liquor sales if it means more lives are ruined.

Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Minister Nityananda Gond on Wednesday has emphasized on the agenda of making Odisha liquor free.

Gond was speaking to reporters during International Day Against Drug Abuse where he that the government cannot support liquor sales if it means more lives are ruined.

Gond reportedly said, “Liquor has been banned in several states. Our government is also committed to do so. Necessary steps will be taken to stop sale of liquor and drugs after discussions with Excise and other related departments. We will try to make Odisha liquor-free in a phased manner.”

What Did Excise Department Say?

Despite what the minister said, the excise department stated that the government is not considering banning liquor in the state.

They clarified that there have been no discussions or plans to implement prohibition.

A senior official told TOI, "There is no plan as of now to ban liquor. The new govt has not made any such indication or proposal."

Currently, Gujarat, Bihar, Mizoram, and Nagaland have banned liquor.

In the past, the Orissa Prohibition Act of 1956 was passed by the state government to stop the making, selling, and use of alcohol and drugs in Orissa. However, this law has not been put into action yet.

The Orissa High Court in 2022 rejected a PIL filed in 2013 after considering the state government’s argument that a total ban on making and selling alcohol might not effectively reduce people's alcohol consumption.

According to TNIE report, they feared it could lead to more illegal alcohol and increased use of banned drugs.

The PIL aimed to enforce the 1956 law.

Minister Nityananda Gond's recent statement has sparked discussions, but economists warn that the state earns about Rs 10,000 crore every year from liquor sales alone and thus the decision has to be taken with much consideration.

