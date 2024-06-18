National

Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'

The district administration also suspended internet services in certain sensitive areas of the town and urged people to stay in their homes.

X/@ANI
Police officials keep a check on roads amid imposition of Section 144. Photo: X/@ANI
info_icon

Curfew was imposed in Odisha's Balasore late on Monday following a clash between two groups over alleged suspicion of cow slaughter, officials said.

Though initially, the administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 in some pockets of the town, it later imposed the orders in the entire city to prevent this situation from getting any worse.

The district administration also suspended internet services in certain sensitive areas of the town and urged people to stay in their homes, asking them to not step out.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took stock of the situation from Balasore Collector Ashish Thakare on Monday and asked him to take all immediate steps to bring the situation under control.

"Though there were no reports of fresh violence after prohibitory orders were imposed, we have decided to impose curfew in the entire municipality area as a precautionary measure," Thakare was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Police said that a group of people, protesting the blood of animal sacrifice, sat on a dharna (demonstration) in the Bhujakhia Pir area of Balasore on Monday. The opposing group allegedly hurled stones at them after the clash erupted between them, they added.

Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar has been camping in the town and said that about 30 persons have been arrested so far. A flag march was also conducted by the police in the town.

"All entry points to the OT Road have been closed," an official said, adding that "no person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot, or by vehicle or travel except for emergency medical aid."

Balasore Superintendent of Police, Sagarika Nath, said, "Curfew has been clamped in Balasore municipality area. All commercial establishments and shops to remain closed."

A senior police officer said that adequate arrangements have been made in the sensitive areas and the situation is being brought under control "though some sporadic violence was reported in some places yesterday".

ADGP Kumar also said that 43 platoons of police force have been deployed in Balasore while an additional 15 platoons are being prepared. "Four IPS officer and senior police officers from the headquarters are also being deployed to keep a tab on the situation," Kumar told the Indian Express.

WHAT TRIGGERED THE TENSIONS?

Communal tensions reportedly arose in the northern Odisha town after allegations were raised about the water in a local train turning red, which was suspected to be "animal blood" from slaughtering of cows.

Police sources said that they had to resort to lathi charge to calm the situation between the two communities down.

The media outlet said that four to five policemen and civilians along with some vehicles were also injured in the process.

Notably, Chief Minister Majhi said that no matter what, public peace and order will not be allowed to be disturbed.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  2. PM Modi's Monthly Radio Broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' To Resume From June 30
  3. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Mann Ki Baat To Be Back, Says PM Modi; Hoax Bomb Threat Delays Chennai-Dubai Flight
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. As Novelist Arundhati Roy Faces Prosecution Under UAPA, What Lies Ahead?
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  2. 'Lakshya' Clocks 20 Years: Farhan Akhtar Announces Re-Release Of Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta Starrer
  3. Sharmin Segal Reacts To Allegations Of Her 'Bullying' Sanjeeda Shaikh: These Interviews Were Taken Out Of Context
  4. Suniel Shetty Reveals Owning Three Buildings Where His Father Used To Work: My Dad's First Job Was Cleaning Tables
  5. 'De De Pyaar De 2': R Madhavan To Reportedly Play Rakul Preet Singh's Father In The Sequel
Sports News
  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Who Recorded The Most Number Of Wins, Losses, Runs, Wickets & More- Key Stats After Group Stage Concluded
  2. Boston Celtics' NBA Title Win Will Be Remembered For The Rest Of My Life, Says Jayson Tatum
  3. EPL 2024-25 Fixtures: Mckenna Relishes 'Amazing Start' With Ipswich To Face Liverpool
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Mbappe Avoids Surgery After Breaking Nose In France's Win Against Austria
  5. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
World News
  1. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  2. Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Surprising Lip-Plumping Hack. Watch Her TikTok Tutorial!
  3. Thailand's Senate Overwhelmingly Approves A Landmark Bill To Legalise Marriage Equality
  4. Which Countries Have Nuclear Weapons | At A Glance
  5. '... Was Lying In Pool Of Blood': America's Got Talent's Howie Mandel Recounts Wife's Scary Injury
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Mann Ki Baat To Be Back, Says PM Modi; Hoax Bomb Threat Delays Chennai-Dubai Flight
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions