Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'

Curfew was imposed in Odisha's Balasore late on Monday following a clash between two groups over alleged suspicion of cow slaughter, officials said.
Though initially, the administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 in some pockets of the town, it later imposed the orders in the entire city to prevent this situation from getting any worse.
The district administration also suspended internet services in certain sensitive areas of the town and urged people to stay in their homes, asking them to not step out.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took stock of the situation from Balasore Collector Ashish Thakare on Monday and asked him to take all immediate steps to bring the situation under control.
"Though there were no reports of fresh violence after prohibitory orders were imposed, we have decided to impose curfew in the entire municipality area as a precautionary measure," Thakare was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.
Police said that a group of people, protesting the blood of animal sacrifice, sat on a dharna (demonstration) in the Bhujakhia Pir area of Balasore on Monday. The opposing group allegedly hurled stones at them after the clash erupted between them, they added.
Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar has been camping in the town and said that about 30 persons have been arrested so far. A flag march was also conducted by the police in the town.
"All entry points to the OT Road have been closed," an official said, adding that "no person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot, or by vehicle or travel except for emergency medical aid."
Balasore Superintendent of Police, Sagarika Nath, said, "Curfew has been clamped in Balasore municipality area. All commercial establishments and shops to remain closed."
A senior police officer said that adequate arrangements have been made in the sensitive areas and the situation is being brought under control "though some sporadic violence was reported in some places yesterday".
ADGP Kumar also said that 43 platoons of police force have been deployed in Balasore while an additional 15 platoons are being prepared. "Four IPS officer and senior police officers from the headquarters are also being deployed to keep a tab on the situation," Kumar told the Indian Express.
WHAT TRIGGERED THE TENSIONS?
Communal tensions reportedly arose in the northern Odisha town after allegations were raised about the water in a local train turning red, which was suspected to be "animal blood" from slaughtering of cows.
Police sources said that they had to resort to lathi charge to calm the situation between the two communities down.
The media outlet said that four to five policemen and civilians along with some vehicles were also injured in the process.
Notably, Chief Minister Majhi said that no matter what, public peace and order will not be allowed to be disturbed.
(With PTI inputs)