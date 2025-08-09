Delhi: Staff Member Dies After Fire Breaks In Kosmos Hospital; Patients Evacuated On Time

The server room of Kosmos Hospital in Delhi's Anand Vihar caught fire.
Three staff members were injured and one of them succumbed.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
A fire that broke out in the server room of the Kosmos Hospital in Delhi's Anand Vihar on Saturday killing a 28-year-old housekeeping staff member. The patients in the hospital were safely evacuated on time while two other staff members were injured and are under medical supervision.
The fire reportedly originated in the server room on the ground floor of the multi-storey hospital on Vikas Marg. A PCR call regarding the blaze was received at 12.20 pm, the police statement read.
Delhi Hospital Fire
Eight patients were immediately evacuated and shifted to the nearby Pushpanjali Hospital as a precautionary measure, police told the media.
Three hospital staff members, identified as Amit, who worked in housekeeping, and dialysis room employees Har Devi and Naresh, were rescued from the building and rushed to Pushpanjali Hospital.
Doctors declared Amit dead, while the other two staffers and all the evacuated patients were reported to be stable, the police informed.
The flames were brought under control with the help of fire tenders.
How Did The Staff Member Die?
According to a preliminary inquiry, Amit initially went to the rooftop to escape the smoke and flames. However, for reasons still unclear, he allegedly locked himself inside a bathroom on the third floor.
"We suspect he may have been overcome by smoke inhalation," police told PTI, adding that his body has been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.
"A detailed investigation has been initiated to ascertain lapses, if any, in fire safety compliance at the hospital," a senior police officer mentioned.
Officials from the Delhi Fire Service confirmed that multiple fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze and ensure there was no further threat to the building or nearby structures.