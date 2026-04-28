Kejriwal Reaches Rajghat Amid Standoff With Delhi HC Judge in Excise Policy Case

In letters addressed to Justice Sharma, both leaders made it clear that they would not appear personally or through legal counsel. The move is rooted in a startling allegation of conflict of interest. In an affidavit, Kejriwal claimed that the judge’s children are empanelled as central government lawyers, receiving work through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta—the very man representing the CBI against them. Sisodia’s letter was even more biting, stating bluntly that he does not expect justice and that his future, and the "future of your children," effectively rests in the hands of the prosecution.