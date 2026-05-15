Delhi HC Judge Launches Contempt Action Against Kejriwal, AAP Leaders

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and others were charged with criminal contempt by Delhi High Court judge Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Thursday for their "vilifying" social media posts against her regarding the excise policy case.



Instead of pursuing his legal remedies, the former chief minister of Delhi "orchestrated a calculated campaign" of defamation against her on social media, according to Justice Sharma, who also noted that the CBI's plea against the release of all accused individuals would now be heard by a different bench.