HC seeks stand of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia in criminal contempt case

She also noted the wide circulation of clips from the court proceedings in the case, stating that the proposed contemnors were creating a "parallel narrative,"" and that "remaining silent" was not judicial restraint but a "surrender before a powerful litigant." On February 27, the trial court discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others in the liquor policy case, as it ruled that the case was wholly unable to survive judicial scrutiny and stood discredited in its entirety.