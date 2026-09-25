Ex- Afghan Intelligence Chief Amrullah Saleh On Taliban: ‘Afghanistan Was Handed Over To Them For A Purpose’

A.

The most significant matter and the issue that has kept the people of Afghanistan divided is the illegitimate rule of the Taliban. People oppose their rule in various ways and taking arms against them is of course the most visible aspect. Afghanistan under the Taliban is a country which lacks national sovereignty and a legitimate state system This has brought massive agony and disaster at the national level but the impact is more severe in the northern communities, Kabul and other major cities which the Taliban treat as their booty of conquest.