InDepth | From Bofors to AI and Drones, India’s Artillery is Rewriting its Battlefield Strategy

The PAC’s criticism demonstrates that indigenous capability alone is not enough. Production capacity, specialised skills, testing infrastructure, procurement timelines and project management have to move together. The artillery arm’s own assessment suggests that this lesson has been absorbed. The stringent trials for new systems are being retained because guns are expected to remain in service for two or three decades. Summer and winter trials in high-altitude conditions can require six to seven months. But the army says acquisition timelines are getting shorter. The transformation is, therefore, not merely about buying new guns. It is about changing the philosophy of artillery itself.