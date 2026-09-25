Pope Leo France Visit: Why Are AI And Clergy Abuse On The Agenda?

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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Pope Leo's four-day France visit will focus on artificial intelligence, the Catholic Church's response to clerical abuse and Europe's future

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Pope Leo XIV Photo: X@Pontifex
Summary of this article

  • Pope Leo begins a four-day France visit covering Paris, Lourdes and Metz, with AI and the Church's response to clerical abuse among the key issues.

  • Leo is expected to push for global rules on artificial intelligence during meetings in Paris.

  • The Pope is scheduled to meet seven survivors of clerical abuse in Lourdes amid continued calls for accountability.

Pope Leo XIV headed to France on Friday for a four-day visit focused on artificial intelligence, the Catholic Church's response to clerical abuse and Europe's future, as he seeks to strengthen the Church's standing following a major abuse scandal, according to Reuters.

The September 25-28 visit will take the first US-born pope to Paris, the Catholic shrine of Lourdes and Metz, a city near the German border associated with the founding of the European Union. Leo is also expected to call for global rules governing artificial intelligence during the trip.

Pope Leo XIV asserted that such policies should not be labeled “defense” but rather as dangerous rearmament. - | Photo: AP/Domenico Stinellis
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Why Is AI On Pope Leo’s France Agenda?

Artificial intelligence is expected to be a major focus of Leo's visit, with the pope scheduled to address French leaders at the Élysée Palace and staff at UNESCO in Paris.

Pope Leo XIV | - | Photo: AP/Domenico Stinellis
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Pope Leo has made the risks associated with AI a major concern of his papacy and has called for global rules to oversee the technology. In a speech at the Vatican on Thursday, he said AI could benefit humanity but had also introduced new risks to security and international peace.

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His remarks at UNESCO come as governments and international organisations continue to debate how AI should be regulated and how its development can be balanced with concerns about security and human welfare.

The Pope will also visit the restored Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris for a prayer service. It will be his first visit to the cathedral since a devastating fire in 2019 nearly destroyed the Gothic landmark.

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Why Will Pope Leo Meet Clergy Abuse Survivors?

The visit also comes as the Catholic Church continues to deal with the fallout from decades of clerical sexual abuse in France.

A 2021 report found that around 330,000 children had been abused by Catholic clergy and lay leaders in France over seven decades. French bishops have since introduced compensation and safeguarding measures, but survivors have continued to call for greater accountability.

The Pope is scheduled to meet seven French survivors of clerical abuse in Lourdes on Sunday. The Vatican has not provided further details about the meeting.

The meeting comes as survivors and advocacy groups continue to push for deeper institutional reforms and greater accountability from Church authorities.

Pope Leo's France tour will conclude in Metz, where he is expected to speak about “the roots of Europe for peace and unity”. French President Emmanuel Macron has invited leaders from all 27 EU member states to attend the event, although it remains unclear who will participate. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may also attend, according to media reports.

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