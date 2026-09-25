Agra Man Arrested For Allegedly Using Sister’s Fake Medical Records To Raise Funds

Agra Police arrest man accused of using fake medical claims and forged documents to raise crowdfunding for his sister's purported eye treatment
Shroff Eye Centre allegedly found fake patient records, prescription and estimate documents using its letterhead
Accused reportedly claimed around Rs 1.5 lakh was raised through the online fundraiser and later said he would return the money
Agra Police have arrested a man accused of allegedly using false medical claims and forged documents to raise money through an online fundraiser for his 12-year-old sister's purported eye treatment. The accused, identified as Ajayveer Singh alias Jai Singh Rathore, allegedly claimed on social media that his sister was suffering from a serious eye condition and sought financial help from the public.
According to Agra Police, a complaint was received against Singh following which the Bah police station registered a case under relevant sections and arrested him. Further legal proceedings are underway.
What Is The Alleged Fundraiser Fraud?
According to the police statement, Singh allegedly claimed that his 12-year-old sister was suffering from an eye condition such as glaucoma or vitreous haemorrhage. Police alleged that he also prepared forged documents relating to her treatment and used the material to obtain money through crowdfunding.
The case gained attention on X after the fundraiser appealed to users for money for the girl's purported eye treatment. HT reported that Singh claimed to have raised around Rs 1.5 lakh through the appeal.
The controversy intensified after Shroff Eye Centre, which Singh had identified as the hospital treating his sister, warned that someone had allegedly created a fake patient record, prescription and estimate sheet using the hospital's letterhead.
How Did The Case Come To Light?
The fundraiser initially attracted sympathy from X users, who contributed money after Singh's posts described his sister as requiring urgent eye treatment. However, users subsequently raised questions about inconsistencies in the documents and claims shared online.
According to reports, Singh also participated in X Spaces where users questioned him about the fundraiser. During one such interaction, he reportedly claimed that the money was actually intended for his father, rather than his sister's treatment.
The controversy also led to questions over whether donors would receive their money back. Singh later said he would return the funds, according to India Today.
The police said, “The Bah Police Station immediately took cognizance of the said complaint and, based on the received written report, registered a case against the concerned individual under relevant sections, arrested the accused, and further legal proceedings are underway.”
It said further, “A complaint was received regarding the individual named Ajayveer Singh alias Jai Singh Rathore, who, through social media, falsely claimed that his 12-year-old sister was suffering from a disease like ‘Glaucoma’/‘Vitreous Hemorrhage,’ prepared forged documents in the name of treatment for her eyes, played with the emotions of the general public, and improperly obtained funds (Crowd Funding) from people.”