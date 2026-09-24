Jamui Groping Case: Accused’s Arrest Leads Police To Father Wanted In 2003 Double Murder Case

Police investigating the Jamui groping case traced Nandan Yadav's father, Ganori Yadav, who was wanted in a 2003 double-murder case.
Ganori Yadav was arrested after more than two decades on the run and sent to judicial custody, according to NDTV.
Five people, including three minors, have been held in connection with the September 19 Jamui incident, according to PTI.
Police investigating the arrest of a man accused of groping a minor in Bihar's Jamui district discovered that his father was wanted in a 2003 double-murder case, leading to the latter's arrest after more than two decades on the run. Nandan Yadav was arrested in connection with the groping case, following which police checked his antecedents and found that his father, Ganori Yadav, was wanted in the murder of two brothers.
How Did Police Trace The Father?
According to police, Ganori Yadav was named as an accused in the 2003 murder of DP Yadav and Pune Yadav in Pratappur village in Jamui. The two brothers were killed on April 3, 2003, allegedly over a business dispute. The mother of the victims had named Ganori Yadav as an accused in the case.
Ganori Yadav had remained on the run for more than 20 years. After police arrested his son Nandan and checked his criminal antecedents, they discovered that his father was wanted in the old double-murder case.
Police subsequently arrested Ganori Yadav and sent him to judicial custody, according to NDTV.
What Happened In The Bihar Groping Case?
The Jamui incident took place on September 19 and came to light on Monday when purported video clips, apparently shot by some of the accused, surfaced on social media.
The clips purportedly showed a girl being harassed by a group of men, while her friend pleaded with them to stop.
Police on Tuesday claimed to have nabbed the “two main accused” in the case, according to PTI. The two men were nabbed following an encounter in which both were injured. With this, the total number of people held in connection with the September 19 incident has reached five, including three minors.
The teenage girl and a boy, who were said to be studying at the same coaching centre, were caught hold of by the group on a road and allegedly harassed. Video clips circulating on social media purportedly showed the girl being molested.
Jamui SP Biswajeet Dayal told a press conference that Nandan Yadav, who was spotted in the viral video, with a scarf covering his face while he groped the girl, received a bullet injury in his leg as the police personnel retaliated when he opened fire on them.
“An SIT had been constituted to investigate the incident. Three minor boys were detained yesterday. Raids were on today for the remaining accused. When Nandan and his accomplice Hareram were spotted by a police team this morning, the former opened fire. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital along with Hareram, who fractured his knee while trying to flee the spot,” said the SP.
The girl was seen, in the video, flailing her arms and legs helplessly upon being picked up by one of the accused and touched inappropriately by others in the group, until her friend begged them for mercy and the duo scurried away, with the perpetrators chasing them for some distance.
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