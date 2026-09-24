Jamui Groping Case: Accused’s Arrest Leads Police To Father Wanted In 2003 Double Murder Case

Police investigating the arrest of a man accused of groping a minor in Bihar's Jamui district discovered that his father was wanted in a 2003 double-murder case, leading to the latter's arrest after more than two decades on the run. Nandan Yadav was arrested in connection with the groping case, following which police checked his antecedents and found that his father, Ganori Yadav, was wanted in the murder of two brothers.