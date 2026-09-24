Second Sexual Assault Video Surfaces In Bihar Days After Jamui Outrage

Four people were arrested in Samastipur after a video showed a teenaged girl and a man being harassed in public
Police are searching for Devansh Sharma and Rahul Kumar in connection with the Samastipur case
The incident took place near Jagat Singh Bandh Bypass road under Karpuri Gram Police Station area
Just days after the widespread outrage caused by a video showing the harassment of a teen girl and boy in Jamui, another clip showing the sexual harassment of another girl in Bihar has surfaced.
The latest clip surfaced on Wednesday evening and police moved in on Wednesday night.
In the new footage from Samastipur, a group of men are seen surrounding the girl and the man in broad daylight while the girl tries to free herself.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal used the back-to-back videos to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Bihar’s law and order situation.
Samastipur Footage
The incident took place near Jagat Singh Bandh Bypass road under Karpuri Gram Police Station area. People familiar with the details told the publication that the teenage girl and her male friend were clicking photos when the accused reached the spot.
The video shows men sexually assaulting the girl, grabbing her by the arms and making indecent remarks and gestures.
Four people have already been arrested and the police are looking for two more men. Samastipur Superintendent of Police Arvind Pratap Singh said efforts are underway to arrest Devansh Sharma and Rahul Kumar.
Jamui Outrage
The Jamui case had already prompted widespread outrage. Five people were arrested after a video allegedly showed a group of men sexually assaulting a Class 10 schoolgirl and harassing her male friend in the district.
Police said the assault took place on the evening of September 19, about 150km from Patna, when the two teenagers were returning from Mawara Hill on a two-wheeler. According to the police account, the accused stopped them on the pretext of "moral policing", then some of them made vulgar comments, beat the boy and sexually assaulted the girl while both pleaded for help.
One clip shows a suspect with his face covered forcibly grabbing, groping and dragging the girl. Police also said one of the accused appeared to have filmed the incident on a mobile phone before it surfaced on social media.
Jamui Superintendent of Police Biswajeet Dayal said police took suo motu cognisance because neither of the teenagers initially filed a complaint. They were later traced through the vehicle registration number visible in the video.
“I am asking the Prime Minister, what should I call this state by? You decide, Prime Minister. Whatever you say, we will accept it. You go to elections and narrate 20 to 25-year-old fairy tales because someone handed you a written script. Say something at least for once. And stop treating Bihar as merely a voting state,” RJD MP Manoj Jha said in context of the situation.