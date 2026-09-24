MV Govindan Alleges UDF Govt Turning Keralam Into Hub Of Corruption

Highlighted concerns over the Chief Minister's chartered flight usage and sponsored foreign trips by ministers.
Criticized a minister for using a luxury vehicle owned by a private individual as an official car.
Warned that the state's citizens will strongly oppose and correct these unconstitutional actions.
CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Thursday alleged that the UDF government is turning Keralam into a major hub of corruption and said people would strongly oppose it.
He was responding to queries about recent sponsored foreign trips by ministers, Chief Minister VD Satheesan's travel on a chartered flight, and Local Self-Government Minister K M Shaji's use of a Range Rover car owned by a friend as his official vehicle.
"So the intention is to turn Keralam into a major hub of corruption. The people of Keralam -- the discerning people of Keralam, cutting across party lines -- will strongly oppose this unconstitutional and wrong stance and correct it. With this firm message, Keralam is moving forward," Govindan told reporters.
He said the CM's stand that there is no issue with him, along with his fellow ministers, travelling on the courtesy and hospitality of businesspersons is unconstitutional and a violation of the oath of office.
He alleged that the Chief Minister is not revealing who is providing the aircraft for such trips.
"We are stating clearly -- this is unbecoming of a Chief Minister. No Chief Minister has the right to say that they will carry this out this again," he said.
"The whole of Keralam is unitedly opposing the stance taken by the Chief Minister. Similarly, yesterday he adopted a stance of walking away from journalists because he was unable to answer their questions," Govindan alleged.
He questioned under whose sponsorship chartered flights were operated to Mangaluru and Malappuram for Satheesan and on whose backing ministers are undertaking foreign trips.
"What the Chief Minister firmly asserts is, 'We will continue this. Let it go on.' If the Chief Minister takes such a stance, officials will adopt the same approach," Govindan said.
Asked whether there is anything else behind Satheesan's attempts to cover up the issues, Govindan said details would emerge soon.
Referring to the recent arrest of an accused person allegedly linked to MDMA seized in Kasaragod, he said some of those arrested had close ties to the Chief Minister and that the minister handling the Home Department had said one of them had international connections.
"A smuggling network with links to various sectors across the world is operating as part of this. But there is no investigation. It is not being investigated properly. There are many such mysteries," he said.
Govindan alleged that Satheesan is attempting to evade questions whenever an issue comes up.
"That means trying to escape by saying something or the other whenever an issue comes up. That is a very key tactic. Let all of that come out in detail," he said.
Asked about reports alleging that a liquor businessman took Minister Shaji abroad, Govindan said the details should come to light.
"Let all of that come out in detail," he said.
Regarding Shaji's use of his friend's Range Rover, Govindan said businesspeople would not hand over vehicles worth crores of rupees for free.
"There is no free lunch. Nothing happens for free; nothing is given," he said.