Adani Group To Invest Over Rs 1 Lakh Cr In Bengal By 2035: Gautam Adani

The Adani Group plans to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal across multiple sectors by 2035.
Investments will target ports, logistics, power, roads, cement, and hyper-scale data centres.
The plan kicks off with a Rs 4,000+ crore investment for a 2,000-bed hospital and medical hub in New Town
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday announced that the conglomerate would invest more than Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035.
Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation for a 2,000-bed hospital in the New Town area near Kolkata along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Adani said the group would spend Rs 4,000 crore on the multi-speciality 'Adani Arogya Mandir', and the project would create 10,000 jobs.
Adani Group investments in West Bengal will be in ports, logistics, power, roads and data centre, the industrialist added.