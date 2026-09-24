Adani Group To Invest Over Rs 1 Lakh Cr In Bengal By 2035: Gautam Adani

P
PTI
Published at:

Gautam Adani outlines a long-term vision to drive industrial growth and job creation in West Bengal

image Prefer on Google
Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani in Kolkata Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • The Adani Group plans to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal across multiple sectors by 2035.

  • Investments will target ports, logistics, power, roads, cement, and hyper-scale data centres.

  • The plan kicks off with a Rs 4,000+ crore investment for a 2,000-bed hospital and medical hub in New Town

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday announced that the conglomerate would invest more than Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation for a 2,000-bed hospital in the New Town area near Kolkata along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Adani said the group would spend Rs 4,000 crore on the multi-speciality 'Adani Arogya Mandir', and the project would create 10,000 jobs.

Adani Group investments in West Bengal will be in ports, logistics, power, roads and data centre, the industrialist added.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories