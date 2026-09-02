What Brings Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Elma Aveiro To Kerala? Meets CM Satheesan In Kozhikode

Elma Aveiro met Kerala CM V D Satheesan in Kozhikode during her visit to the state
Satheesan spoke about Kerala’s immense love for Cristiano Ronaldo and football
Aveiro asked to take a photograph with the Chief Minister during their brief interaction
Football star Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro met Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan during her visit to the state, the CMO said on Wednesday.
The meeting took place in Kozhikode on Tuesday, according to the Chief Minister's Office.
Satheesan shared a video of their brief interaction on his social media handles.
“Had a warm interaction with @Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, during her visit to Keralam. Shared with her the boundless passion and love Malayalis have for football and for Cristiano,” Satheesan said in a post on X.
He said Aveiro had graciously promised to convey the warm wishes and affection of Keralam's football fans to Ronaldo.
In the video, Satheesan can be heard saying that Ronaldo has many fans in the state, including himself, while Aveiro is seen asking to take a photograph with him.