What Brings Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Elma Aveiro To Kerala? Meets CM Satheesan In Kozhikode

P PTI Published at: 2 September 2026 7:46 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro met Kerala CM V D Satheesan in Kozhikode during her visit to the state. Satheesan spoke about the immense love Malayalis have for Ronaldo and football, while Aveiro also asked to take a photograph with the Chief Minister

P PTI Published at: 2 September 2026 7:46 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro met Kerala CM V D Satheesan in Kozhikode during her visit to the state.

Summary of this article Elma Aveiro met Kerala CM V D Satheesan in Kozhikode during her visit to the state

Satheesan spoke about Kerala’s immense love for Cristiano Ronaldo and football

Aveiro asked to take a photograph with the Chief Minister during their brief interaction Football star Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro met Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan during her visit to the state, the CMO said on Wednesday. The meeting took place in Kozhikode on Tuesday, according to the Chief Minister's Office. Satheesan shared a video of their brief interaction on his social media handles. Had a warm interaction with @Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, during her visit to Keralam.



Shared with her the boundless passion and love Malayalis have for football and for Cristiano. She graciously promised to convey the warm wishes and affection of Keralam’s football… pic.twitter.com/h39BOrQKix — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) September 2, 2026 “Had a warm interaction with @Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, during her visit to Keralam. Shared with her the boundless passion and love Malayalis have for football and for Cristiano,” Satheesan said in a post on X. He said Aveiro had graciously promised to convey the warm wishes and affection of Keralam's football fans to Ronaldo. In the video, Satheesan can be heard saying that Ronaldo has many fans in the state, including himself, while Aveiro is seen asking to take a photograph with him.

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