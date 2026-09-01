Delhi Congress Protests FIR Against Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Purification’ Row

Congress workers on Tuesday held protests across the national capital condemning the FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on a "purification" ritual allegedly held at a venue in Uttarakhand after party president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally there.
According to a statement issued by the party, several party workers participated in the demonstrations led by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav.
The FIR was registered in Uttarakhand after Gandhi demanded action against BJP-RSS workers who allegedly carried out the “purification” ritual.
Yadav alleged that instead of acting against those responsible for the alleged insult to Kharge, the Uttarakhand Police registered an FIR against Gandhi.
"This FIR exposes the fear and casteist mindset of the BJP," Yadav said, according to the statement.
Yadav said the Congress would intensify its protests until those responsible for the alleged insult to Kharge were brought to book.
He also alleged that the FIR was an attempt to silence those raising their voice against atrocities on Dalits and marginalised sections.
“We will not rest until the real culprits of the insult to Kharge ji are punished, and this frivolous FIR against Rahul ji is thrown in the dustbin,” Yadav said.