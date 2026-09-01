Crying Through NEET-PG: The Student Whose Parents Went Missing In Nepal Floods

A NEET-PG aspirant took her exam while her parents remained missing after devastating flash floods in Nepal.
Tanvi said she spent nearly half of the three-hour examination crying but continued, believing it was what her father would have wanted.
Her parents were travelling with a 67-member Kailash Yatra group whose last known location was near Nepal’s Friendship Bridge and immigration centre.
A NEET-PG aspirant said she sat for her examination in India on August 30 while her parents remained untraceable in Nepal after devastating flash floods swept through the region.
Tanvi, a content creator, said she spent nearly half of the three-hour examination crying but continued because she believed her father wanted her to take the test.
“I want to, I have to do it for him. I have to do it for my parents,” she said in a video posted on Instagram.
Why Was The NEET-PG Exam So Difficult For Tanvi?
Tanvi’s parents were travelling with a 67-member group organised by Richa Tours and Travels for the Kailash Yatra. Tanvi said she had been unable to contact members of the group since the floods.
During the examination, Tanvi saw her father's photograph on the NEET-PG screen. She said the image had been taken by him and made it even harder to concentrate.
She also missed the small ritual her family followed before important exams: her mother would prepare dahi shakkar, while her father would wish her luck. This time, neither happened.
Tanvi shared messages of hope of seeing her parents again on her Instagram story. She shared details about her parents’ travel, “Names: Venkatram Annamdevara and Anagha Annamdevara. Last Known Contact: 8:27 AM on 26th August, Wednesday. Last Known Location: Immigration Centre/Friendship Bridge. Agency: Hills and Trails/ Richa Tours led by Dr. Milind Chitley”.
Where Were Tanvi's Parents When The Floods Hit?
Tanvi said the group's last known location was around the immigration centre and Friendship Bridge, both of which were subsequently destroyed by the floods. She said she could only hope that her parents and other members of the group had managed to escape and were somewhere safe, waiting to be rescued.
The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal rose to 1,003 on Tuesday, with security forces recovering more bodies from eight districts of the country, officials told PTI. Rescuers struggled to trace those stranded amid intermittent rainfall and a fresh flood alert as water levels rose in rivers across several districts.
Around 4,000 people still remain missing, including 583 foreigners and 83 security personnel, while nearly 12,000 people have been rescued, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said.
Flash floods, triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26. The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.
The disaster also killed 16 people on the Chinese side, while nearly 550 people remain missing in Tibet, according to Chinese media reports.