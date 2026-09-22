Radha Hurls Complaint Against Sister Ambika For Defrauding Her Of ₹50 Crore

Radha Accuses Her Siblings Of Defrauding Her

Radha indicted her siblings of "trespassing" into her room to pilfer the cheques to unlawfully enrich themselves and clear these liabilities. The cheques belonged to a 50-leaf book issued in 2022 for Radha's business under its former name, ARS Garden Studio. After officially updating the business name to "RR Gardens" under GST regulations in January 2025 and procuring a new cheque book, Radha considered the old cheques invalid and ditched them as scrap in her room.