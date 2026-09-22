Radha Hurls Complaint Against Sister Ambika For Defrauding Her Of ₹50 Crore

Radha accused her sister Ambika of stealing her signed cheques worth crores.
She also blamed their brother for being part in the fraud conspiracy.
Radha and Ambika were popular actresses back in the day.
Veteran actor-sisters Radha and Ambika are mired in a bitter financial brawl. Radha filed a complaint against Ambika before the Chennai City Police Commissioner on Monday, contending that the latter tried to illegally transfer nearly ₹50 crore using her cheques.
Addressing reporters after lodging the complaint, Radha insisted she also suspected their brother, Mallikarjuna, in the case. Radha attested she received an email alert from IDBI Bank's Porur branch on September 17. The alert informed her that five high-value cheques had been presented for encashment in Ambika's name. The cheques were written for ₹11 lakh, ₹13.17 crore, ₹27.73 crore ₹7 crore and ₹1.79 crore.
Radha Accuses Her Siblings Of Defrauding Her
Radha indicted her siblings of "trespassing" into her room to pilfer the cheques to unlawfully enrich themselves and clear these liabilities. The cheques belonged to a 50-leaf book issued in 2022 for Radha's business under its former name, ARS Garden Studio. After officially updating the business name to "RR Gardens" under GST regulations in January 2025 and procuring a new cheque book, Radha considered the old cheques invalid and ditched them as scrap in her room.
“I was shocked to see the amount; I don’t even earn that much... I don’t know the reason behind this. If I cannot even trust my sister, I don’t know whom to trust,” Radha said, breaking down before the media. Radha alleged that the cheques were filled out in the handwriting of their brother, Mallikarjuna.
When pressed as to how the accused got hold of her signed cheques, she claimed that being a person who travels frequently to Keralam and Mumbai, she cannot fly down to sign every cheque.
Radha, who was introduced by director Bharathiraja in the film Alaigal Oyvadhadillai in 1981, was a successful actor, pairing with top heroes of the day, including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Ambika was also a popular actress.