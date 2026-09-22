72nd National Film Awards: When And Where To Watch The Ceremony Live

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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92 winners will be recognised for achievements in Indian cinema for 2024, including Anant Nag with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

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Summary of this article

  • The 72nd National Film Awards will be held today at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat.

  • President Droupadi Murmu will present the honours at the ceremony near the Statue of Unity.

  • The event marks the first time the National Film Awards are being held outside New Delhi.

72nd National Film Awards: The prestigious awards ceremony will be held in Gujarat, marking the first time the National Film Awards are being held outside New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will present the honours to the winners.

What is the venue of the 72nd National Film Awards?

The awards will honour Indian cinema's work in 2024. It will be held at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, close to the Statue of Unity.

The shift in venue breaks with a long-standing Delhi tradition and signals a wider plan to take the event to other parts of the country in future. The ceremony also brings together this year’s top film, acting and technical winners.

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When and where to watch the ceremony live?

The ceremony begins at 3 pm on September 22.

People who cannot attend can still watch the ceremony online. DD National will stream it live on its YouTube channel from 3 pm onwards.

Ceremony shift explained

This year’s event changes the tradition of holding the National Film Awards in Delhi. Gujarat is hosting the first ceremony under the new plan.

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President Droupadi Murmu confers award for Best Actress in a Leading Role on Yami Gautam Dhar for her performance as an intelligence officer in the film ‘Article 370’ during the 72nd National Film Awards, at Kevadia, in Narmada district, Gujarat. - | Photo: @PIBAhmedabad/X via PTI
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The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has chosen to move later editions of the awards to other parts of India. The government has described the shift as being in the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

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Who are the major winners of 72nd National Film Awards?

Ninety-two winners will collect prizes across categories, and veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his work in Indian cinema over a career of more than five decades.

Article 370 has won Best Feature Film. Yami Gautam has been named Best Actress for her performance in the film.

The Best Actor award will be shared by Mammootty for Bramayugam and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion. Randeep Hooda has won Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Kalki 2898 AD has been recognised as the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Rajkumar Periasamy has won Best Direction for Amaran. Feminichi Fathima has won Best Malayalam Film.

Pushpa: The Rule took Best Costume Designer and Best Screenplay (Original). Stree 2 won Best Choreography, while Maharaja received Best Action Direction.

Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth has been named Best Hindi Film.

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