Jimmy Kimmel Gibes At Trump-Mamdani Equation Being Like The "Weirdest Buddy Road Trip Movie’

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

Kimmel has often roasted the Trump-Mamdani dynamic in several viral monologues.

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Summary of this article

  • Jimmy Kimmel joked about Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani's seeming equation in a new viral monologue.

  • Kimmel and Seth Meyers have often roasted the equation.

  • Kimmel equated it to being like the weirdest buddy road trip movie.

Summary of this article

Jimmy Kimmel took a dig at President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s friendly equation, calling it the “weirdest buddy road trip movie of all time.”

During Monday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the host talked about the joint press conference held by the president and the mayor amid their meeting in Queens.

“This afternoon, Trump met for the third time with New York Mayor Mamdani. It was another friendly meeting between the socialist who wants to give everyone $5,000 and the mayor of New York,” Kimmel wisecracked. “I have to say, he definitely has a thing for Mamdani. I mean, he may be Islamophobic. At least he’s not Islamohomophobic. He is absolutely taken with the mayor.”

Kimmel's Dig At Mamdani-Trump Dynamic

“Yeah. Why aren’t these so-called journalists gushing over how well he’s mishandling the war he said was over seven months ago? It’s just not right,” Kimmel pithily quipped. “Some people are Negative Nellies. That’s all.”

“And I have to say, you would think these two would get along about as well as a garbage disposal and a fork, but Trump really does seem to like Mamdani,” Kimmel said. “You ever see him do that with any of his children other than Ivanka? I mean, you ever see him whisper in the ear of JD Vance and slap him like that?”

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By Outlook Entertainment Desk

He added: “It’s the weirdest buddy road trip movie of all time.”

In 2025, Kimmel had also joked about the Mamdani-Trump relationship in a viral monologue, "What a turn of events! It was like he was giving a wedding toast to his new son-in-law," says Kimmel. "It's almost as if – and I know this sounds crazy – it's almost as if Trump doesn't have any real political convictions at all. He just says whatever, whenever."

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