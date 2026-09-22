Jimmy Kimmel Gibes At Trump-Mamdani Equation Being Like The "Weirdest Buddy Road Trip Movie’

Summary of this article

Jimmy Kimmel took a dig at President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s friendly equation, calling it the “weirdest buddy road trip movie of all time.”

During Monday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the host talked about the joint press conference held by the president and the mayor amid their meeting in Queens.

“This afternoon, Trump met for the third time with New York Mayor Mamdani. It was another friendly meeting between the socialist who wants to give everyone $5,000 and the mayor of New York,” Kimmel wisecracked. “I have to say, he definitely has a thing for Mamdani. I mean, he may be Islamophobic. At least he’s not Islamohomophobic. He is absolutely taken with the mayor.”