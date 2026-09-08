Adults Star Malik Elassal Wants NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Cameo For Potential Season 3

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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The series' second season featured notable guest appearances including Raven-Symoné, Gaten Matarazzo, Zosia Mamet, and Julia Fox.

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Malik Elassal, Zohran Mamdani
Adults star Malik Elassal wants Zohran Mamdani for Season 3 Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Malik Elassal, who portrays Samir in FX comedy Adults, has proposed a guest cameo for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

  • The pitch comes amid uncertainty regarding the renewal of the sitcom for a third season on Hulu.

  • Elassal shared his idea during a video, citing mutual connections with Mamdani.

As fans awaits for Adults Season 3 renewal, actor Malik Elassal wants NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani to appear on the FX comedy if it comes with a third season. Elassal, who portrays Samir in the series, suggested the politician could join the onscreen flatmates.

Malik Elassal wants Zohran Mamdani in Adults season 3

“I feel like we could make this happen,” Elassal said, pitching the idea of bringing the politician into the series.

Elassal made the pitch on camera. In a video shot atop the Empire State Building, he laid out how Mamdani could enter the show’s world.

“Dude, let’s get Zohran on the show… like we have his contact information,” he said in the video. He then sketched out a possible scene for the Queens politician.

“Well, he’s from Queens. He would just be like campaigning still, and then Anton’s like, ‘Honey, you don’t have to do this. Get in here!’ And then we just have a night,” he said.

Elassal added, “And I feel like we could make this happen. We have mutuals. It’s crazy to have mutuals with the mayor.”

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The premise is simple. Adults centres on a group of five young flatmates navigating adulthood while sharing a family home in Queens.

The ensemble includes Lucy Freyer, Owen Thiele, Amita Rao and Jack Innanen alongside Elassal. That Queens backdrop is also what makes the Mamdani idea stand out, given the mayor’s links to the borough roots.

Season 2 has already leaned on cameos. The current run features Raven-Symoné, Zosia Mamet, Gaten Matarazzo, Isaac Cole Powell, Ben Marshall and Jake Shane, along with a return by Season 1 guest Julia Fox.

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The show is now available to stream on Hulu.

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