In Photos | Brooklyn Comes Alive For J’Ouvert And The West Indian Day Parade

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Brooklyn’s Crown Heights and Flatbush neighbourhoods are filled with music, costumes and J’Ouvert celebrations at sunrise ahead of the West Indian Day Parade. Crowds gathered for the festivities as carnival groups made their way to the parade, with participants taking selfies and posing for photographs along the route. Baby powder was thrown into the air as the Belmont Baby Dolls waited for the parade to begin, while Haitian carnival groups added to the gathering. The celebrations continued as participants took to the streets for the West Indian Day Parade on Labor Day.

image Prefer on Google
West Indian Day Parade
Participants take a selfie as they wait to walk in the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
1/12
Brooklyn Caribbean Carnival
Members of the Lespri Ayiti Haitian carnival band participate in the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
2/12
Caribbean culture New York
People participate in J'Ouvert festivities ahead of the West Indian Day Parade at sunrise on Labor Day in the Crown Heights and Flatbush neighborhoods of Brooklyn, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis
3/12
West Indian American Day Carnival Association
People participate in J'Ouvert festivities ahead of the West Indian Day Parade at sunrise on Labor Day in the Crown Heights and Flatbush neighborhoods of Brooklyn, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis
4/12
Soca and reggae music NYC
People participate in J'Ouvert festivities ahead of the West Indian Day Parade at sunrise on Labor Day in the Crown Heights and Flatbush neighborhoods of Brooklyn, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis
5/12
Caribbean carnival costumes
People participate in J'Ouvert festivities ahead of the West Indian Day Parade at sunrise on Labor Day in the Crown Heights and Flatbush neighborhoods of Brooklyn, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis
6/12
West Indian Day Parade photos
Members of the Belmont Baby Dolls throw baby powder as they wait for the start of the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
7/12
West Indian Day Parade photo gallery
Members of the Haitian group Lamar wait for the start of the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
8/12
West Indian Day Parade 2026
Members of the Belmont Baby Dolls pose for a photo as they wait for the start of the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
9/12
West Indian Day Parade Brooklyn Caribbean Carnival
Participants walk in the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
10/12
Brooklyn Caribbean Carnival 2026 photo gallery
People participate in J'Ouvert festivities ahead of the West Indian Day Parade at sunrise on Labor Day in the Crown Heights and Flatbush neighborhoods of Brooklyn, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis
11/12
Brooklyn Caribbean Carnival photo gallery
People participate in J'Ouvert festivities ahead of the West Indian Day Parade at sunrise on Labor Day in the Crown Heights and Flatbush neighborhoods of Brooklyn, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis
12/12
Caribbean Culture Fills Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway
People participate in J'Ouvert festivities ahead of the West Indian Day Parade at sunrise on Labor Day in the Crown Heights and Flatbush neighborhoods of Brooklyn, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories