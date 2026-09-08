In Photos | Brooklyn Comes Alive For J’Ouvert And The West Indian Day Parade

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 8 September 2026 1:27 pm

Brooklyn’s Crown Heights and Flatbush neighbourhoods are filled with music, costumes and J’Ouvert celebrations at sunrise ahead of the West Indian Day Parade. Crowds gathered for the festivities as carnival groups made their way to the parade, with participants taking selfies and posing for photographs along the route. Baby powder was thrown into the air as the Belmont Baby Dolls waited for the parade to begin, while Haitian carnival groups added to the gathering. The celebrations continued as participants took to the streets for the West Indian Day Parade on Labor Day.