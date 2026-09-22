Rima Das Joins Busan Film Festival's New Currents Jury

Rima Das' Busan Record

Das is a mainstay at the fest. In 2024, her film, Village Rockstars 2, premiered at the 29th Busan International Film Festival and won the KIM Jiseok Award. At the upcoming edition, Das is also presenting her new coming-of-age drama Not a Hero, which follows a young boy sent from the city to live in a village. The film had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in February. Not A Hero will be screening in the section, A Window On Asian Cinema. The same section hosted the Busan premiere of her 2022 film, Tora's Husband, and the South Asia premiere of her 2018 outing, Bulbul Can Sing. The latter went on to garner the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Assamese at India's 66th National Film Awards.