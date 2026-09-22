Rima Das Joins Busan Film Festival's New Currents Jury

Rima Das will be serving on the New Currents competition jury at the upcoming edition of the Busan Film Festival.
Das will also screen her new film, Not A Hero, in a non-competitive section.
She won the KIM Jiseok award in 2024 for Village Rockstars 2.
National Award-winning Assamese filmmaker Rima Das has been chosen for the New Currents competition jury at the 31st Busan International Film Festival. South Korean actor Shim Eun-kyung and Chinese producer Shan Zuolong join Das on the jury.
The New Currents Award selects one feature film from the first or second features of emerging Asian directors screened in the competition and Vision sections, presenting a cash prize of 20 million won.
Rima Das' Busan Record
Das is a mainstay at the fest. In 2024, her film, Village Rockstars 2, premiered at the 29th Busan International Film Festival and won the KIM Jiseok Award. At the upcoming edition, Das is also presenting her new coming-of-age drama Not a Hero, which follows a young boy sent from the city to live in a village. The film had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in February. Not A Hero will be screening in the section, A Window On Asian Cinema. The same section hosted the Busan premiere of her 2022 film, Tora's Husband, and the South Asia premiere of her 2018 outing, Bulbul Can Sing. The latter went on to garner the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Assamese at India's 66th National Film Awards.
Busan 2026 Boasts A Strong India Show
At the Berlinale, Not A Hero earned a Special Mention in Crystal Bear for the Best Film in Generation Kplus, bestowed by Generation – Youth Jury. Busan this year too welcomes a strong contingent of Indian films including Anuparna Roy’s Lovers in the Blue Light, Leo Thaddeus’s The Soul Whisperer, Vishwendra Singh’s Khoriya. Birds on Ice by Sahil Shah and Sandeep Kumar Paul’s About an Intimate Matter show up in the selections.
Busan has also selected Indian film Selvi by Sailesh Rathnakumar in the Vision Asia category alongside Birds in the Dark, by Shashank Walia. Salt Electric by Paromita Dhar is part of the Wide Angle: Asian Short Film Competition.
The 31st Busan International Film Festival takes place from October 6 to 15. Das' Village Rockstars 2 is having a pan-India limited release on September 25.